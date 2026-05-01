Chiefs Make Decision on Felix Anudike-Uzomah's Fifth-Year Option

The Kansas City Chiefs have made a decision regarding the future of defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah.

Ahead of the 2026 season, NFL teams had a deadline of May 1 to make their calls on fifth-year options for 2023 first-rounders. Picking up Anudike-Uzomah's option would have locked him in as a Chief for the 2027 season at a cost of around $14 million.

Instead, the Chiefs have reportedly declined their opportunity to pick up Anudike-Uzomah's option, clearing the way for him to hit free agency after the upcoming season.

Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team included Anudike-Uzomah in the list of first-round picks who had their options declined.

Anudike-Uzomah was a first-round pick out of Kansas State in the 2023 NFL Draft, as the Chiefs selected the Kansas City, Mo. native at No. 31 to close out the first day of the draft that was hosted in his hometown.

The local product has struggled to live up to his first-round selection thus far, playing just 218 defensive snaps and recording half a sack as a rookie before playing 332 snaps with 2.5 sacks (plus one in the playoffs) in his second season. Then, he missed all of 2025 due to a hamstring injury. Anudike-Uzomah carries a $3.76 million cap hit in 2026, fully guaranteed, in the last assured year of his rookie deal.

The #Chiefs in zone again. Stroud has nowhere to go. Felix Anudike-Uzomah comes up with the sack. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/VDJ3bpqHhH — Nick Jacobs (@Jacobs71) January 19, 2025

What's next for Felix Anudike-Uzomah?

Not only is Anudike-Uzomah's future in question for 2027, he'll have much to accomplish in order to secure his role for 2026 as well. Oklahoma rookie R Mason Thomas was selected as KC's new project as a highly drafted developmental pass rusher, and second-year edge defender Ashton Gillotte jumped Anudike-Uzomah with his efforts in 2025.

Still, there is room for optimsim in Anudike-Uzomah's fourth season.

The Chiefs parted ways with Charles Omenihu (now a Washington Commander) and Mike Danna (still a free agent) this offseason, and Thomas has been the only significant addition to the defensive end room so far. While I believe the Chiefs would be wise to sign veteran defensive end Cameron Jordan before training camp, Anudike-Uzomah still stands as KC's fourth defensive end on the current presumed depth chart.

Following an entirely lost Year 3, it's hard to project where Anudike-Uzomah will begin his fourth season, both physically and mentally. However, if his hamstring is fully healed and he's able to continue his growth as an edge-setter and run defender, he could still earn a role in Steve Spagnuolo's defense. If the Chiefs have already seen Anudike-Uzomah's best work as a professional, his role will come into question sooner rather than later.

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