Former NFL Star’s Drops Take on Chiefs After Week 11
In a game that felt like a must-win for the Kansas City Chiefs, the Denver Broncos pushed their winning ways to eight straight games, putting the Chiefs at 5-5. Now obviously, this wasn't ideal for the franchise, as now many outside spectators have begun to unveil their thoughts on the reigning AFC Champions.
The Chiefs' playoff percentages took a big hit on Sunday, as did their AFC West division chances. Before the Monday Night Football showdown between the Dallas Cowboys and the Las Vegas Raiders, former NFL defensive end Marcus Spears was asked his thoughts on whether these Chiefs are a playoff team or not.
Swagu's Thoughts
- "History tells me yes. But, no. No. Not even close. A lot of flaws on this football team. And I think the unit defensively that carried them a lot during their run, especially when you got to the playoffs, as far as execution and playmaking is just not showing up in critical moments of the game," Spears said.
- "Someone has to make a play. And this unit for so many years found ways. It was either Chris Jones pressuring the quarterback. With Steve Spagnuolo dialing up pressure in a critical time. It just doesn't seem like they are able to make the play."
- "That's what Kansas City became synonymous with. The third and 15 scramble with Pat Mahomes gets hits laid out of bounds or the Chris Jones sack late in the San Francisco game, the batted ball in the Super Bowl. All of those things. And look, football is like that."
The path for Kansas City to make the playoffs has gotten increasingly harder as the season gets into its trenches. Currently, they're on the outside looking in, something they haven't had to deal with much in the Mahomes era of this franchise. But there is still a path.
They have the Indianapolis Colts coming into Arrowhead for Week 12, where a win at home would feel monumental for them, considering the Colts have played pretty good football this season. The Dallas Cowboys loom around the corner as well. Not to mention that their Dec slate of games will also be highly competitive.
A ton of things have to go right for Kansas City if it wants to compete for another Super Bowl championship. However, after losing Super Bowl LIX to the Philadelphia Eagles, should this franchise miss the playoffs this season entirely, the dynasty narrative may be laid to rest.
