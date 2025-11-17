Early Look at the Chiefs’ Matchup with the Indianapolis Colts
The Kansas City Chiefs' Week 11 result against the Denver Broncos was far from what they had hoped, but it is now the reality they must live with. The Chiefs are 5-5, but on paper, this roster is much better than the product they've displayed through 10 games of the season.
The Chiefs sit in third place in the division and have a large uphill climb to get into first place in the AFC West. It's doable, but a lot of things would have to happen, including things that are out of their control. Despite all that, they must turn their attention to the franchise that awaits them in Week 12.
The Indianapolis Colts
The Chiefs host the Indianapolis Colts at Arrowhead in Week 12. This Colts team has turned a lot of heads this season, as they enter Week 12 with an 8-2 record and lead the AFC South. The Colts might have been viewed as underdogs in this matchup against the Chiefs when the schedule got released, but they might not be anymore.
- "We got to learn from this one as much as possible, knowing that we're gonna get a great, great opponent coming into Arrowhead this next week. And we're kind of at that point where we got to find a way just to win, win football games. And gotta keep moving forward. That's what this league's all about," Patrick Mahomes said following the defeat to the Broncos.
Daniel Jones, the former sixth overall pick by the New York Giants, has seemingly started to blossom into the quarterback many thought he had the potential to be. Through ten games, Jones has the second-most passing yards this season in the NFL, with 2,659, averaging 265.9 passing yards per game.
Additionally, running back Jonathan Taylor has been a force to be reckoned with against opponents this season, as he leads the NFL in rushing yards with 1,139. The Chiefs' run defense has struggled this season, so this is one to keep tabs on ahead of the clash in Kansas City.
The Chiefs need to have a winning month of Nov, which features the Colts in Week 12 and the Dallas Cowboys in Week 13 on Thanksgiving, to say they still have a chance to succeed and make the playoffs in 2025. If not, there could be some serious debates moving forward about who this Chiefs franchise really is.
