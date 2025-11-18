Top Five Heart-And-Soul Chiefs Defenders vs. Broncos in Week 11
The Kansas City Chiefs' defense was aggressive right from the opening whistle against the Denver Broncos in Week 11, and honestly, if it wasn't for the way they conducted their attack, this game could have been a larger deficit than it ended up being. Regardless, the Chiefs ended up losing.
When looking at the game now that it's over, the Chiefs' defense did all it could to keep the offense in the game, but the Broncos' defense proved to be the difference maker in the game. Despite the loss, these five Chiefs showed up with the full intentions of making a statement.
According to Pro Football Focus' Premium Stat feature, the Chiefs had a clear top five performers in the defeat, some that Chiefs Kingdom should keep their eyes on as they take on the Indianapolis Colts at home for Week 12 (minimum 30 snaps played).
5. LB Leo Chenal
Leo Chenal, a fourth-year linebacker for the Chiefs, has made this season one to remember as he closes in on hitting free agency for the first time in his career. Against the Broncos, Chenal had five total tackles, two solos, and one pass defended in 30 snaps played.
According to PFF, Chenal had an overall grade of 68.9, with a run defense grade of 71.5, a tackling grade of 76.1, a pass rush grade of 56.5, and a coverage grade of 61.7.
4. S Bryan Cook
Similar to Chenal, Bryan Cook hits free agency following the 2025 campaign, and for how he's performed this season, he'll have suitors. Against the Broncos, Cook collected five total tackles, four of which were solos, further proving why he's an asset for defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo.
According to PFF, Cook had an overall grade of 70.1, a 64.2 run defense grade, a 85.1 tackling grade, and a 67.0 coverage grade.
3. LB Drue Tranquill
A recurring theme of this list features another player who will be a free agent at season's end; this time, it's Drue Tranquill. Tranquill has played well for the Chiefs all season long, collecting 47 total tackles. Against the Broncos, Tranquill had seven total tackles, four solo, and one tackle for loss.
According to PFF, through 54 total snaps played, Tranquill earned an overall grade of 70.6, a run defense grade of 86.6, a tackling grade of 56.7, a pass rush grade of 52.9, and a coverage grade of 52.6.
2. LB Nick Bolton
This defense plays better when Nick Bolton is on, and against the Broncos, he was on. In 62 total snaps played, Bolton collected six total tackles, five solo tackles, and one pass defended. Just his presence alone gives the defense more credibility, regardless of the off-season he's had.
According to PFF, Bolton had an overall grade of 71.6, a run defense grade of 53.2, a tackling grade of 79.4, a pass rush grade of 51.9, and a coverage grade of 78.3.
1. DE George Karlaftis
For the second week in a row, George Karlaftis was graded the top defender for the Chiefs by Pro Football Focus. In 45 total snaps played, Karlaftis had three total tackles, two quarterback hits, and one tackle for loss. He also had four hurries and six total pressures.
According to PFF, Karlaftis earned an overall Week 11 grade of 74.3, a run defense grade of 67.7, a tackling grade of 73.6, a pass rush grade of 70.4, and a coverage grade of 59.4.
