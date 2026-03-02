How Brett Veach is Approaching Unique Chiefs Offseason

This is the most important offseason in the Patrick Mahomes era, and the Kansas City Chiefs cannot afford to underwhelm in the 2026 NFL Draft considering that the team owns the No. 9 pick.

Earlier this past week, general manage Brett Veach spoke with Mitch Holthus and Matt McMullen to discuss the mindset and strategy in the upcoming draft.

Veach's Thoughts

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Over the last decade, especially since the Chiefs selected Mahomes in the 2017 draft, Kansas City has been pinned at the back of each round, which has prevented it from having the opportunity to land a premier talent. The Chiefs will have every chance this time around, and Veach explained how the front office feels about the advantageous position in this year's draft .

"Certainly, there is," Veach said if there is excitement about picking inside the top 10. "Obviously, you never want to be picking that high. We're in that situation, so we have to make the most of it. We'll have difficult decisions as we go, but I'm not just focused on the first round; I think the value of having a top-10 pick in every round [is crucial]."

"I can't tell you how many times we finished Day 1, and we come back on Day 2, and there are six or seven guys that you know in your mind are never getting to 32," Veach continued. "But you are going to be right back up the next day. It's funny because our second-round pick would be kind of the talent level that we've picking in the first round for the last 10 years."

Sep 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor (74) and guard Trey Smith (65) and center Creed Humphrey (52) at the line of scrimmage against the Philadelphia Eagles during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

"So, I think coming into this draft knowing that we can get at least two of those guys, and then just keep adding as the draft goes on," Veach said. "It's an exciting opportunity for us, and we just have to be as prepared as possible and capitalize and make the most of it."

Ever since Veach took over as the general manager, the Chiefs have excelled in the later rounds , drafting several key contributors over the years with late picks. Veach explained how differentiating values on prospects outside a certain threshold opens the door to draft a player that may be underrated on the Chiefs' draft board.

"The way I look at Day 3 in the draft is I think in the first round, and really the first 75 players, across the league most teams have almost the same 75 players; there's a little degree in differences across the board," Veach explained. "In general, if you have a top-75 [pick], most of those guys are kind of the same names, and it's just a matter of strategically placing value and fit and need and positional value."

Nov 27, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton (32) and Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson (35) celebrate after an interception against the Dallas Cowboys during the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

"But once you get to Day 3, once you get past pick 100, where teams value guys in [rounds] four, five, six, and seven is extremely different," Veach continued. "I think you will have a lot of teams that value guys in rounds four or five; half the league sees them that way and half see them as free agents. Half the guys that league sees as sixth- or seventh-round value, the other half of the league sees them as four- or five-round value. So, I think there is a huge varying degree of where these prospects lie."

"The first couple of rounds are always difficult because everyone is jockeying for position for the same guy, potentially at the same positions," Veach said. "It just cycles through for the first two rounds into [round] three, but once you hit round four, then it comes down to how much tape you watch and how good your evaluations are - the vision, the scheme, and the fit. That's why I think the extra work that our college guys do, and we spend just as much of time on rounds five, six, and seven as we do on [rounds] one and two."

Barring a monumental trade that will provide additional draft capital, Kansas City will enter April with only six selections. As much as the Chiefs have thrived in the middle rounds, they must hit on their first-round pick if they want to compete for Super Bowls in the near future.