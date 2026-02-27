Jeremiyah Love Talks Possibility of Joining Chiefs

The 2026 NFL Draft will be here before we know it, as the scouting combine has been underway since Monday, with players meeting with teams and performing in on-field drills that highlight their talents.

This is a unique draft class, as the top prospects are, as General Manager Brett Veach said earlier this week, "At non-premium positions." A player that has been touted by multiple draft analysts as the best prospect in this year's draft is Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love, who is expected to be selected inside the top 10.

Love has been heavily linked to the Kansas City Chiefs in mock drafts leading up to the combine, and superstar running back added fuel to the fire with his comments during his media availability on Friday in Indianapolis.

Watch Love Speak from the Combine

Love Talks Fit in Kansas City

Nov 22, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love (4) celebrates scoring against the Syracuse Orange during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

"I did meet formally with the Chiefs," Love told reporters on Friday. "Being able to join that system would mean a lot; being able to join any system would mean a lot. The Chiefs in general, my running back coach [Deland McCullough], from my freshman and sophomore years at Notre Dame, he coached there [in Kansas City] and won a Super Bowl with them [Chiefs]. It would be cool in his eyes for me to go there and be able to play for 'Chiefs Kingdom', as [McCullogh] says. They have a great coaching staff over there, and I would be blessed to go there."

Love's Potential and Importance of Running Backs

Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love (4) celebrates after getting a first down in the first half of a NCAA football game against Southern California at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in South Bend. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I feel right being an every-down [running] back," Love said. "I can do it all. I can receive. I can block. I can run. You name it, and I'm going to do anything for any team to have success. Running backs are very valuable. I feel like that's just being more and more recognized as of today. Kenneth Walker III [was] the Super Bowl MVP. Running backs like him are continuing to pave the way for guys who are just coming into the league or who are already in the league. Just making a bigger name for running backs as a whole."

Underrated Aspect of Love's Game

Nov 8, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback CJ Carr (13) hands off to running back Jeremiyah Love (4) against the Navy Midshipmen during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

"Blocking," Love said of the most underrated aspect of his game. "Nobody's really beaten me in blocking. I've pretty much dominated everybody that's tried to rush me."

Overall Thoughts

Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) talks with head coach Andy Reid during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The Chiefs, who own the No. 9 pick , have not been in this position in over a decade and were never expected to be this high up the board with Patrick Mahomes as the starting quarterback.

However, injuries and overall underwhelming execution and coaching culminated in Kansas City finishing with a 6-11 record in 2025. While last season was a disappointment, selecting inside the top 10 in the upcoming draft could be a blessing in disguise for the Chiefs.

Pass rusher may be the top need to address in the draft, but Love could be the best player in this class, and has been compared to Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs, who quickly established himself as a top-five player at his position. Implementing Love in an offense led by Patrick Mahomes would be a nightmare scenario for the rest of the league.

Taking a running back at No. 9 may be a bit too rich, but adding potentially the best overall prospect to a team that has won multiple Super Bowls over the last eight years, who could unlock a dormant offense, is a compelling argument.