Second Round Prospects Who Could Be Day 1 Starters in Kansas City

The Kansas City Chiefs may have limited draft capital, with only six picks, in the 2026 NFL Draft, but they can certainly make vast improvements across the roster. One of the main storylines heading into the offseason, and particularly the NFL Scouting Combine, is how the Chiefs will utilize their first-round pick.

As important as that decision is, and it could set the tone for how we remember Kansas City's 2026 offseason, General Manager Brett Veach and the front office need to do their due diligence on the second and third day of the draft, which has been their strength in recent years.

With that being said, here are a few second-round prospects who could be Day 1 starters for the Chiefs next season.

CB - Colton Hood, Tennessee

Colton Hood, Tennessee Volunteers defensive back

Kansas City drafting a defensive back off the board in the second round will hinge on how the team decides to handle several situations in the secondary. Jaylen Watson, Bryan Cook, and Joshua Williams are all impending free agents this offseason, and Trent McDuffie's name has circulated in trade rumors since the end of the season.

If all four of those players depart Kansas City in the next few weeks, Hood, who is a physical cornerback with suffocating coverage abilities, could be in consideration for the Chiefs in the second round.

WR - Omar Cooper Jr., Indiana

Omar Cooper Jr., Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver

Cooper Jr. was Fernando Mendoza's WR1 this past season, compiling 69 receptions for 937 yards and 13 touchdowns in 16 games. Although he is only six feet tall, Cooper Jr. is not exclusively limited to a slot role, as he has the ability to pluck high passes down the field.

Since the Chiefs only have three notable wideouts on the current roster, the redshirt junior could carve out a starting role for himself as soon as Week 1.

S - Dillon Thieneman, Oregon

Dillon Thieneman, Oregon Ducks defensive back

Back to the secondary discussion, which needs to be had with the aforementioned names likely to be playing elsewhere in 2026. Jaden Hicks will slot in as one of the starting safeties for Kansas City next season, but with Cook likely out the door, the Chiefs could look to add an experienced collegiate player alongside Hicks.

Thieneman totaled 306 tackles and eight interceptions in three seasons at Oregon, including 96 tackles and two interceptions in 2025. Since Kansas City is likely to address pass rusher or running back in the first round, secondary help could be in play in the second round, despite Veach's ability to identify corners and safeties later in the draft.