How the Chiefs Can Avoid a Repeat of 2025 Start

While the Kansas City Chiefs still have a chance to sneak into the playoffs, this is their worst season they've had since the start of their dynasty. They still have a lot to play for, and it all rests on the fate of their Week 14 matchup against the Houston Texans.

Despite their 6 -6 record, Patrick Mahomes has been excellent this season, and he's far from the problem in Kansas City. They just haven't done a good job of surrounding him with sufficient talent to capitalize on his greatness, like they used to. The one silver lining to this season's disappointment is that they'll be able to draft with a higher pick than they're used to, which gives them a better chance of bouncing back next season.

2026 NFL Mock Draft

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Indianapolis Colts tight end Drew Ogletree (85) and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) meet on field after the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Ryan Wilson writes for CBS Sports, and he released his third iteration of a 2026 NFL mock draft. In this version, he predicts the Chiefs will add to their defense by selecting cornerback Brandon Cisse from South Carolina.

"Cisse is a versatile corner who can consistently lock down receivers in press man coverage and showcases elite athleticism, with explosive downhill speed and next-level change-of-direction ability. Whether he's driving on quick routes from off coverage or playing in press, he's consistently in position for pass-breakup opportunities. He's also one of the best run-defending CBs in this entire class", said Wilson.

Aug 31, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies wide receiver Donavon Greene (3) tries to make a one handed catch behind South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Brandon Cisse (15) during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The Chiefs' defense has taken a step back from its dominance in years prior, and that begins with their secondary. They're coming off a performance where they allowed the Dallas Cowboys to hang 320 receiving yards on them. They picked off Dak Prescott to start the game, but they eventually began getting tormented by CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens .

Their tackling could also use some work, and it's hard to find a more physical corner than Cisse playing college football right now. He has 27 total tackles, with 19 of those being by himself, and has forced a fumble.

Guys... Brandon Cisse could be the best cornerback in this class easily...



Elite speed and twitch with fluid hips and great physicality



All at 6'0 190 lbs. Wow. https://t.co/bJBhcXNKe8 pic.twitter.com/AM4kvTJXyx — Hail Mary Sports (@hailmarysportss) November 11, 2025

It's a good idea for the Chiefs to target a defensive weapon in the first round of the draft, as their offense should be set up for many years to come. Mahomes will still be their quarterback, and he'll have the duo of Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy to throw to.

The Chiefs' offense isn't the issue; it's their defensive consistency. Adding a player like Cisse to their team would add a versatile defender they could use in the boundary or guarding the slot. His physicality will make him excel on run-stopping downs, and he's someone the Chiefs should invest a lot of time in once draft season comes around.

