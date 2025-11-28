Chiefs Kingdom Reacts to Thanksgiving Clash Against Cowboys

The Kansas City Chiefs will be taking on the Dallas Cowboys for their Week 13 matchup. This game holds massive importance for both teams, as they're both trying to find their way into the playoffs. On Thanksgiving Day, Chiefs Kingdom will have a lot to be thankful for if their team can dominate America's team for all to see.

The Chiefs saved their season with a win over the Indianapolis Colts , but they cannot allow themselves to grow complacent against the Cowboys. This is a team with just as much momentum as them, and the Chiefs will have to get it going early if they don't want the Cowboys' offense to be a problem all game.

Chiefs Kingdom Reacts

Nov 27, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) warms up prior to the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The Chiefs deferred the ball on the opening kickoff, which means they trust their defense to set the tempo early against Dak Prescott and the Cowboys' offense. They did more than just set the tone; they picked Prescott off and gave their offense excellent field position.

Game over.



Chiefs still alive. — nick (@_nickswaggerr) November 27, 2025

INTERCEPTION LETS GO CHIEFS — cait⸆⸉❤️‍🔥 (@caitamirrorball) November 27, 2025

That’s a quick INT by Dak. Chiefs are in great field position, Rice is going to get this TD — Dan Vachalek (@Dyhard) November 27, 2025

finna be a long evening for the cowboys — Keyon (@KingMythics) November 27, 2025

This turnover quickly led to the Chiefs scoring their first touchdown of the game. The game's just started, and it already looks like the Chiefs are putting this game away. They're playing excellently on both sides of the ball. Patrick Mahomes was a perfect 2/2 in their opening drive, but it was Rashee Rice's speed that catapulted them into the endzone.

that was quick.



Rashee Rice touchdown after the Chiefs INT. exactly how THEY wanted this game to start. — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) November 27, 2025

Eighth time this season the Cowboys have allowed a score on the first possession. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) November 27, 2025

Rashee Rice just always seems faster in Dallas. #ChiefsvsCowboys — Steve DuBois (@Twitlysium) November 27, 2025

It was only a matter of time before the Cowboys' explosive offense got rolling, as they mixed in runs and passes to score their first touchdown of the game. CeeDee Lamb is killing the Chiefs' secondary at the moment. They need to find a way to discourage Prescott from getting him the ball.

McDuffie gone get cooked all game huh? 🫩 #ChiefsvsCowboys — Prize Picks Donator 😅. (@PPDonations) November 27, 2025

CeeDee Lamb already up to:



4 receptions

44 yards

1 TD — Kjack's Sports Vibe (@OriginalKTJ5) November 27, 2025

ceedee lamb vs mcduffie pic.twitter.com/6wkjoaw2Rz — 44 (@81lew1s) November 27, 2025

On the ensuing drive, the Cowboys' defense had the Chiefs pinned with a third and long, but Mahomes pulled off some of his magic and used his legs to convert for the first down. The Chiefs know the stakes of this game, and they're playing desperate football.

Actually Patrick Mahomes take the touchdown yourself — NaiyaE (@SportsTalkGirll) November 27, 2025

Patrick Mahomes is more Russell Wilson than Tom Brady pic.twitter.com/Zjf0LJeMNY — Rafael Ybarra (@therafaelybarra) November 27, 2025

Patrick Mahomes there’s nobody in this life I love more than you — ICEMAN🧊 (@isaiahdaboy) November 27, 2025

Andy Reid showcased his faith in Mahomes by letting them go for the touchdown on 4th down, and who else but Travis Kelce comes up big in the clutch? A ballsy decision from the Chiefs, and it pays off with a lead heading into the second quarter.

Heck of an adjustment from Travis Kelce — The Real Avery Lynch (@YoungBull_Lynch) November 27, 2025

85th Touchdown for Travis Kelce. Let's go Chiefs! I think he can get to 100 if he stays for one more season. — Frederick Okocha (@F_rederic_k) November 27, 2025

Travis Kelce playing this great at 36 years old isn’t being talked about enough



His longevity isn’t appreciated enough — Joel Moran (@joelvmoran) November 27, 2025

Not to be outshone, the Cowboys converted a 4th down of their own to keep their drive going in hopes of responding with points. They were able to cut the lead down by a field goal, as the Chiefs have reduced George Pickens to a non-factor in their passing game.

Cowboys season will be over today finally. On to next season, can’t get off to a bad start like they did defensively — Deetrey (@deetrey_) November 27, 2025

I don't know if I would have kicked the FG there if I were the Cowboys. They went for it around midfield, a much riskier call. This game might come down to who blinks first. #ChiefsKingdom — Chiefs SD (@ChiefsSD) November 27, 2025

Malik Davis is taking the majority of snaps for the Cowboys' rushing attack, and he's having a breakout performance in front of the Nation. He ripped off a 43-yard touchdown run to give the Cowboys a lead with a little more than two minutes left in the first quarter.

Old school pistol.



Malik Davis was shot out of cannon pic.twitter.com/UVMqXv7hMC — (Foots The King) (@FootsDaKing) November 27, 2025

Malik Davis was 2 for 4 yards before that 43 yard TD run. Sometimes you gotta just continue to run the ball even when it looks grim. — CLew 🏈🏀⚾️🥊 (@droppedballspod) November 27, 2025

Chris Jones tried to make a “better be” play on the long TD run as in, “You better be right if you do this”. He was not. — Jacob Nierob (@JNierob) November 27, 2025

The Chiefs' final drive of the half was marred by penalties, and they couldn't even get into field goal range down 3 points. They'll start the second half with the ball, and thankful that their defense was able to get that interception on Prescott, because their offense is in sync right now.

Josh Simmons using a snatch trap technique and then holding his hands towards the official to show he’s not holding. Lmao pic.twitter.com/rSxhDl8urm — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) November 27, 2025

Tell the refs to chill out. Too involved in this game. — Ryan Schave (@Schave33) November 27, 2025

Chiefs probably need 21 points in the second half to win the game. Defense can't keep up with the Cowboys offense. — Tyler Renollet (@tyrenollet) November 27, 2025

To open up the second half, the Chiefs' offense was blessed with amazing field position due to an impressive return from Brashard Smith. Unfortunately, their offense couldn't capitalize, and to make matters worse, Mahomes was slow getting off the field after taking a hit on a third-down pass attempt.

Mahomes is a shell of himself...no long ball. KC needs a new look, new management, new coaching, new vision in 2026. — Nancy Martin (@NancyKellyMart1) November 27, 2025

Another drive wasted and Hollywood and Mahomes limping — Mike Allen (@mrmikesworld) November 27, 2025

I love Andy, but if the chiefs lose this game and don’t make the playoffs, I think he needs to step away from play calling duties. It’s time to open the eyes and realize he’s holding Mahomes and team back — Andy Reid’s Nuggies (@KC_STLSports) November 27, 2025

This has been Trent McDuffie's worst game of the season. He was getting cooked by Lamb earlier in the game, and a critical penalty got the Cowboys closer to the end zone. Thankfully for them, the Cowboys missed their opportunity to pile it on the Chiefs, and they only got a field goal out of it.

Cowboys lose because they didn’t go for it — Nolan (@SportsAreFake_) November 27, 2025

Cowboys matched Andy’s 10/10 cowardly punt with a 7/10 cowardly field goal. Offense has to score here or they may not possess the ball down 1 score again all night. — Red Sea Reader (@RedSeaReader) November 27, 2025

I’m sure that FG to go from up 1 score to up 1 score won’t come back to haunt the Cowboys as they play Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid. — NFL Philosophy (@NFLosophy) November 27, 2025

The Chiefs can smell blood in the water, as their next drive has been filled with big plays and bunches of yards. Reid converts another 4th down for a touchdown, and the Chiefs start the 4th quarter with the lead. Despite all of the mistakes they've committed in this game, they feel inevitable at the moment.

i love you rashee rice https://t.co/RBCqbFJUm0 — mäson☀️® (@goingback2ella) November 28, 2025

Rashee Rice has completely changed the dynamic of this Kansas City offense since he came back from that suspension. He has been really good. — 𝐶𝑜𝑛𝑡𝑟𝑜𝑣𝑒𝑟𝑠𝑖𝑎𝑙 𝑃𝑖𝑝𝑒🏮 (@TheBadGuy_14) November 28, 2025

I am thankful for Rashee Rice — Juice (@jclark032) November 28, 2025

A big completion to Pickens drove the Cowboys' offense down the field, and Prescott made a nice play to flip the ball to Javonte Williams to take back the lead. He took a big hit while converting the 2-point try, and he's genuinely been keeping pace with Mahomes in their duel.

GEORGE PICKENS IS HIM!!!!!!!! — Mike (@Yaboimike11) November 28, 2025

GEORGE PICKENS IM SO THANKFUL — omar (@Omar1nator) November 28, 2025

i think Mahomes & Dak Prescott are doing what the kids call going band for band 😂 — 73-9 and THEY LIED (@CuffsTheLegend) November 28, 2025

An absolutely monster drive by Dak Prescott there. He's been unbelievable this year. — Sam Roberts (@RealSamRoberts) November 28, 2025

The different demeanors of Patrick Mahomes and Dak Prescott on the sideline are night and day. Dak is having fun#ChiefsKingdom #DallasCowboys — Kingdom Korner (@kingdom_korner) November 28, 2025

Rice has had a monster game, but unfortunately, he couldn't catch a must-have ball. The Chiefs are floundering, and punting the ball back to a Cowboys offense that's red hot is never a good thing, especially at this point in the game.

It feels like Patrick Mahomes is about to enter his Aaron Rodgers era. The Chiefs need to take a hard look at this roster and retool things if they want to have any shot of getting more rings for Mahomes. — Arrowheadtom (@ArrowheadTom) November 28, 2025

Players these days really can’t catch i feel bad for Patrick Mahomes — sly (@DunVsEverybodyy) November 28, 2025

I feel bad for Patrick Mahomes. Has terrible defense, No OL, and receivers that won’t catch the ball. He cant do everything — ET (@ET_24) November 28, 2025

Rashee Rice probably just had the biggest drop of the game. Right threw his hands perfect pass on 3rd down and dropped it. We better pray our defense can get a stop — More Muscle 💪🏽 (@PJ_More_Muscle) November 28, 2025

The Cowboys started off their next possession with a 50-yard bomb to Pickens, and that set the tone for how their drive would go. The Chiefs were able to hold on to some hope after forcing them to kick a field goal, but the Chiefs' defense dropped two opportunities for a critical turnover.

Chiefs need some milk — SuedeBuckeyes🏆®🏁 (@The_TruthEndzz) November 28, 2025

Bro the Chiefs actually may not make the playoffs this year — Camfrey15 (@cameronDwinfrey) November 28, 2025

Chiefs desperately need a pass rush, and a one guy who is a ball hawk. It lacks the ability to hit QBs, and get takeaways. — .Akr (@Akr_Baby) November 28, 2025

Mahomes' magic is real in Dallas, as he completed a pass that only he could do. Falling down and yet, throwing a perfect pass to Xavier Worthy for 42 yards. Not only did he pick up another crucial first down with his legs, but he laid a ball perfectly over their defense for the touchdown to cut into their lead late in the 4th quarter. Absolute cinema.

playing against patrick mahomes is the most stressful experience possible — 𝗶 (@cantguardgaIIup) November 28, 2025

Patrick Mahomes is ridiculous — BranDogSports (@BranDogSports) November 28, 2025

We could be seeing another Patrick Mahomes miracle. It never gets old. — Shoq (@Shoq) November 28, 2025

Patrick Mahomes is clutch bro — DENZEL (@Black_denzel23) November 28, 2025

McDuffie's penalties are killing the Chiefs this game. He has been getting cooked by the Cowboys receivers, and it's putting the game in jeopardy for the Chiefs.

Trent McDuffie is in HELLLL — EAGLES STILL BETTER (@0rganic111) November 28, 2025

Trent McDuffie this is one of the worst performances ever 😂 — ☘️ (@10gmarco) November 28, 2025

Trent McDuffie been getting torched all day man — Boog🥇 (@boogsportstake) November 28, 2025

Pickens has effectively iced the game with a clutch first-down conversion. It's looking really bleak for the Chiefs' playoff chances. The Cowboys have assumed the victory position, and the Chiefs have lost their sixth game of the season.

The Cowboys would be 3-9 without Pickens — Nico (@elitetakes_) November 28, 2025

This is the last possible game the #Chiefs can lose.



They must win out if they want to make the playoffs this season. — Chiefs Blitz (@ChiefsBlitz) November 28, 2025

Chiefs are not good enough this season. Plain and simple. Too many mistakes. Roster is meh. Can’t make up the difference with positive plays — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) November 28, 2025

Never again miss one major story related to Chiefs losing when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Chiefs Kingdom, OnSI welcomes you to the Internet’s No. 1 destination for in-depth info, always free; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchellaon X (Twitter). And join the conversation by visiting our Facebook page (here).