If Chiefs Won’t Re-Sign Hunt, They Have To Commit To Fields

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Three quick facts that could heavily impact the Chiefs’ 2026 season.

One, Kareem Hunt remains an unsigned free agent. Two, Justin Fields is the newest Kansas City quarterback. And, three, Andy Reid owned the league’s highest fourth-down conversion rate in 2025 – 75.0 percent.

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (29) runs against Indianapolis Colts defensive end JT Tuimoloau (91) in the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

And now that the Chiefs have added two significant free agents to their backfield, Kenneth Walker and Emari Demercado, there doesn’t appear to be enough room for Hunt in the running-backs section of the Chiefs’ locker room.

But the problem is that neither Walker nor Demercado are short-yardage backs. Seattle took Walker off the field in those situations, favoring Zach Charbonnet and – after Charbonnet’s injury – George Holani. Demercado has just 13 short-yardage attempts on third or fourth downs over his three-year career. And Brashard Smith, the third Chiefs running back, is a former wide receiver.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Would the Chiefs activate four running backs on gamedays?

Re-signing Hunt seems like too many cooks in the Chiefs’ backfield kitchen. Assuming all four are healthy, a scenario in which all four are active seems illogical. The Chiefs would have to de-activate a wide receiver and commit more heavily to a run-first playbook, something they don’t want to do when they have Patrick Mahomes.

So, if the Chiefs don’t commit to Fields as their primary option in short-yardage, potentially taking Mahomes off the field for those snaps, they’re losing one of the most successful aspects of their offense.

Most scrimmage 1st downs or TD on 3rd/4th down in 2025…



1. Kareem Hunt - 38

2. Christian McCaffrey - 33

3. Puka Nacua - 31

4. Keenan Allen - 30

5. Amon-Ra St. Brown - 29

6. George Pickens - 27

6. Courtland Sutton - 27

8. Ja’Marr Chase - 24

8. Kyren Williams - 24

10. Tetairoa… — NFL Researcher (@NFL_Researcher) March 30, 2026

Dialogue continues with Hunt

General manager Brett Veach said last month that the Chiefs remain in touch with all their free agents. In addition to Hunt, Kansas City could still re-sign right tackle Jawaan Taylor or wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster.

“I don't think that there's any one of our free agents that we look at and say we don't want these guys back,” Veach said at the scouting combine Feb. 24. “They're really good players; we won a lot of games with them. It's just a matter of trying to put the puzzle together and what else is going to be out there, their price points and kind of fit in the whole thing together.

Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster (9) celebrates with tight end Travis Kelce (87) after scoring a touchdown during the first half against the Baltimore Ravens at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

“All these guys we’re monitoring and we're trying to get as many back as we can. Obviously, it's unrealistic to think you will, but we have to be able to go in different directions. There's some times where you don't think a guy's going to come back here, and then all of a sudden, because you either didn't execute something, or someone else took a different deal, things open back up.”

Fields, acquired from the Jets two weeks ago for a 2027 sixth-round pick, can start for the Chiefs if Mahomes isn’t 100 percent in his rehabilitation from Dec. 15 knee surgery. But when Mahomes and Fields are healthy, what the Chiefs do in short-yardage situations is a pivotal question.

Nov 13, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields (7) throws a pass against the New England Patriots in the fourth quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

A unique weapon, and Chiefs have him for just one year

In 2024 when Fields began the season as Pittsburgh’s starter before Russell Wilson took over after six games, Fields was superb in short-yardage. Mike Tomlin committed to packages for Fields after Wilson returned and it paid off. On third-and-3 yards or less, Fields converted all five of his attempts. He was 2 of 5 on fourth-and-3 yards or less.

Fields led the NFL in 2022 with 7.1 yards per carry. Since that season, he has 2,472 rushing yards, second among NFL quarterbacks behind Lamar Jackson (2,849). After Fields, Jalen Hurts is third (2,416), Josh Allen fourth (2,396) and Patrick Mahomes fifth (1,476).

Sep 24, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) greets Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) after a game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

That level of talent, especially without Hunt’s unmatched ability to convert short-yardage runs, can’t sit idly on the sideline. The Chiefs need to commit to packages with Fields or re-sign Hunt and figure out a way to activate four running backs on gamedays. They can’t afford to choose none of the above.