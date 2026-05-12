With the 2026 NFL schedule release on the horizon, teams are beginning to get an early look at some of their top matchups for the year. The Kansas City Chiefs are no different, as it was expected that the star-studded club would get an idea of a couple of games it'd play in prime time.

As it turns out, Kansas City has a high-profile outing right out of the gate. Announced by Adam Schefter of ESPN and the network itself, Week 1 brings a classic AFC West matchup to the forefront.

It's the Chiefs vs. the Denver Broncos on the Monday Night Football stage on Sept. 14 at 8:00 p.m. ET. Schefter adds that the contest doesn't have a publicly confirmed host yet.

This season’s first Monday Night Football game, Sept. 14, will be the Denver Broncos vs. the Kansas City Chiefs.



The game’s site still has not been determined as the NFL still is finalizing its schedule for Thursday’s release. pic.twitter.com/IFOOkL0xze — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 12, 2026

This marks the continuation of one of football's most bitter rivalries. The Chiefs own the all-time series with a 73-59 advantage, but it's been the Broncos who have held the upper hand as of late. Denver's won three in a row against Kansas City and four of the last five meetings.

One of those victories came on Christmas Day last year. The Patrick Mahomes-less Chiefs mustered all of 13 points against the Broncos' defense, leading to the eventual division champions capturing their 13th win of the season.

After the game, Denver head coach Sean Payton tipped his cap to Kansas City head coach Andy Reid for having his shorthanded team ready to roll.

"It’s great to get that win," Payton said. "You always have to remember this; you are playing the heart of a champion. Andy and this team, I don’t care who comes out of that locker room. This is a team that has been at the top of our league for the better part of the century. There's a ton of respect we have for what they have been able to accomplish.”

After trading with the Miami Dolphins for wide receiver Jaylen Waddle this offseason, the Broncos at least partially shored up what could've been one of their few weaknesses. On the flip side, it left them without a 2026 NFL Draft pick until the third round, placing more pressure on veterans to parlay last year's success into future sustained dominance.

Was the Broncos' offseason enough to close the gap on the Chiefs' long-standing reign over the AFC West? Has that difference already evaporated?

Assuming Mahomes is ready to go coming off a torn ACL and LCL late last season, Week 1's prime-time clash could go a long way in proving that either way.

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