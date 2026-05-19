How Rashee Rice's Latest Legal Issue Impacts the Chiefs

The Chiefs are expected to be without wide receiver Rashee Rice during OTAs and mandatory minicamp.

Per Matt Foster of KSHB41, Rice violated his probation after he tested positive for marijuana. According to court documents, Rice has been ordered to spend 30 days in jail after this violation, and will be released on June 16. He was taken into custody and booked in Dallas County Jail.

Rice previously agreed to a plea deal last July after he was driving in a high-speed hit-and-run crash on a Dallas freeway in March 2024. He pled guilty to two third-degree felonies and was sentenced to five years of probation and 30 days in prison, the latter of which could have been served at any point during his probation. After testing positive for THC, he is now slated to serve that sentence. The NFL previously suspended Rice for six games at the start of the 2025 season for the incident.

This is the latest legal issue for Rice since entering the NFL as a second-round pick in 2023. Not long after the street-racing incident, Rice was under investigation for allegedly injuring a photographer at a Dallas nightclub in May ‘24. The victim opted against pressing charges in the case and all charges were dropped.

Earlier this year, Dacoda Jones, the mother of Rice’s two children, filed a civil suit which alleged Rice caused severe injuries to her between December of 2023 and July of ‘25. The NFL decided to review the matter under the league’s personal conduct policy and determined last month that there was not enough evidence to find that he violated the personal conduct policy and he will not face discipline from the league at this point. The lawsuit is still open.

How it impacts the Chiefs

While it was known that Rice would have to serve a 30-day jail sentence during his five-year probation, the timing of this means Rice will miss the team’s OTAs and mandatory minicamp. The Chiefs are holding OTAs from May 26–28 and June 1–3 and will hold minicamp between June 9–11. This does not impact his availability for training camp or the regular season, but it does affect his ability to participate in the preparation for the 2026 campaign ahead.

More importantly, this reflects that Rice cannot be depended on by the Chiefs, who were looking for him to bounce back and be one of their top playmakers this season. The teams’ other top receivers are Xavier Worthy and Tyquan Thornton, along with tight end Travis Kelce. The Chiefs invested heavily into their defense and running back room this offseason, but did not select a receiver in the draft until the sixth round when they picked Cyrus Allen. This decision could prove risky with Rice’s legal history and as the team tries to improve the offense. Perhaps it will make the Chiefs more inclined to add another veteran at the position such as reuniting with Tyreek Hill or potentially signing Stefon Diggs.

Along with the effect this could have on Rice and the team in ‘26, Rice is entering the final year of his rookie contract. These issues could also impact their willingness to sign him to a multiyear extension, or for a new deal with the Chiefs or another team. Though he had a promising rookie season with 79 catches for 938 yards, he has yet to replicate that production as he’s dealt with injury and the consequences of his legal actions.

More NFL from Sports Illustrated