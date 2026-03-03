Why Chiefs Could Draft an Offensive Tackle in First Round

The NFL Scouting Combine is one of the largest, if not the largest, gatherings of NFL personnel on the league calendar each year, as teams work to narrow their draft boards through in-person prospect interviews and medical evaluations of the NFL Draft's top prospects.

The Kansas City Chiefs sit at a unique spot in the draft order—and in unfamiliar territory—with the No. 9 overall selection in the draft. They have an opportunity to improve either side of the ball with one selection, hoping they will never pick this early again in the Patrick Mahomes era. There are playmakers and trench players alike who will intrigue head coach Andy Reid and general manager Brett Veach.

Following the scouting combine, the debate will continue to grow on who the choice at ninth overall will be for Kansas City. However, after reports indicate that right tackle Jawaan Taylor is set to be released ahead of free agency, raising questions of whether the team should consider shoring up its offensive line to protect Mahomes.

Why the Chiefs could consider drafting an offensive tackle in Round One

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The counterargument is simple: the Chiefs need help on defense, especially in their front -seven and defensive line, and require additional quality talent at running back, wide receiver, and tight end, especially with Travis Kelce's future up in the air. There is a good chance that a top receiver, top tailback prospect Jeremiyah Love, or a top defender could be available at No. 9.

These positions are bigger needs for Kansas City than an offensive tackle, which is a fair observation of this roster ahead of free agency. However, protecting Mahomes long-term should be a significant priority with each season as he continues to get older while coming off a torn ACL a few months ago. The Chiefs should be aware of their current situation at right tackle.

Dec 21, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Esa Pole (79) in stance against the Tennessee Titans during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Jaylon Moore is an expensive back and someone who shouldn't be trusted at right tackle. Esa Pole has shown flashes but is still a relative unknown who shouldn't be counted on to be a solidified starter. Pile onto the fact that the right tackle free agency class is uninspiring and teams putting a premium on tackles in the trade market, drafting a new starter is on the table, especially in the first round.

Miami's Francis Mauigoa is the best right tackle in the draft, with the argument to be the best overall offensive edge blocker, period. I took him in the first round in the latest Kansas City Chiefs On SI mock draft, securing the right side of the Chiefs' offensive line, long-term. While it may not be everyone's first choice, it is a scenario Chiefs Kingdom must be prepared for, regardless of how free agency plays out.

Register for our absolutely FREE newsletter, emailed with the latest news, analysis, and the best stories on your beloved Chiefs each day. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Be sure to follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @ZakSGilbert and make sure you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.