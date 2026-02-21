This Assessment of Draft’s Edge-Rushers Should Excite Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Draft expert Daniel Jeremiah said something this week that should move the needle in Missouri like an earthquake on the New Madrid Fault.

“Some of the strengths of this draft are along the defensive line, particularly the edge-rushers,” Jeremiah said Thursday on a pre-combine conference call with reporters.

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) and defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor (3) celebrates after sacking Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin (10) during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Third-and-long killed the Chiefs' defense in 2025

That’s fantastic news for the Chiefs, who struggled to affect the passer on a consistent basis in 2025. Kansas City allowed opponents to convert 27.7 percent of their third-and-long snaps, seventh-worst in the league.

And even better news for Kansas City, considering that the draft’s best two or three best edge-rushers might not last until the Chiefs are on the clock at No. 9 in the first round, is depth. There’s likely to be an enticing player still on the board at the top of the second round, where the Chiefs are scheduled to draft eighth (40th overall). One who could be available early on Day 2 is Miami’s Akheem Mesidor.

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor (3) sacks Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) in the third quarter during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

“He's one of my favorite players in the whole draft,” Jeremiah said, referring to the Hurricanes’ 6-3, 265-pound lineman. “He's plays outside. He plays inside. It's just not fair with him against college guards. He just kills him in there.

“Violent club moves. He's got knock-back power. He can widen and bull on the edge. You'll see push, pull moves.”

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive line coach Jason Taylor with defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor (3) against the Mississippi Rebels during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Defensive line coach was Jason Taylor

Mesidor teamed up with Rueben Bain on the Miami line to cause a lot of headaches in 2025. They combined for 15 sacks in helping the ‘Canes to the College Football Playoff national title game. Bain could be an option for the Chiefs at No. 9, if he’s still there. But to hear what Jeremiah wrote in his scouting notebook on Mesidor, they both could be gone on Night 1.

“This guy never stops,” Jeremiah said. “There's just never a breath you can take when you're trying to block a Akheem Mesidor. He's an absolute warrior.”

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor (3) sacks Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin (10) during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The age-old question

He’s also an absolute old man, at least among average draft choices. After a six-year college career, he’ll turn 25 three weeks before the draft – and he’s older than a large fraction of the Chiefs’ current roster. He’s two years older than Xavier Worthy, Brashard Smith, Kevin Knowles, Jalen Royals and Kingsley Suamataia. Several more Chiefs are a year younger than Mesidor.

“That’s another conversation that I think teams are going to have to have,” Jeremiah said, referring to Mesidor’s age. “I just go back over the last few years and see guys who were older. And obviously, the quarterback position is different, but Tyler Shough, Bo Nix, I don't think there's any regrets with those teams, with those picks.

“I look at a guy like Craig Woodson last year with the Patriots, a little bit older. Well, he's plug and play and played great. Payton Wilson, linebacker for the Steelers, a little bit older. I don't think they have any regrets there, either. So, I think the age thing in years past may be a bigger issue. In this particular draft, we have a lot of 24- and 25-year olds, and I think teams are going to look beyond that.”

Chiefs Kingdom, scouting-combine season is a great time to combine your best Chiefs news and in-depth information – right here with On SI. So, register for our FREE newsletter with the latest info headed your way every morning … SIGN UP HERE NOW.