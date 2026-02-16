2 Reasons This Chiefs Trade Proposal Makes No Sense

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Trent McDuffie as of now is set to play the 2026 season with the Chiefs under the fifth-year option.

That scenario comes with a guaranteed $13.6 million salary, something that isn’t conducive with Kansas City’s current salary-cap situation, an estimated $54.9 million over the limit.

Nov 27, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson (12) catches a touchdown pass as Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (21) defends during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The proposal

Bill Barnwell has a solution. The ESPN analyst on Monday morning proposed Kansas City ship its All-Pro, 25-year-old cornerback to the Los Angeles Rams, along with the Chiefs’ fifth-rounder in 2026. In return, the Rams would hand Brett Veach their second of two first-round selections, No. 29 overall.

“If the Chiefs aren't planning on extending their top corner,” Barnwell wrote Monday, “getting something significant for him now makes more sense than losing him in free agency for nothing more than a 2028 compensatory pick.

“In acquiring the No. 29 selection, the Chiefs would have three of the top-40 picks in this year's draft, which would give them the ability to add multiple rookie contributors and/or move around for specific players.”

Mar 1, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach talks to the media during the 2022 NFL Combine. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Why proposal doesn't make sense

But getting something significant is the key to the trade. Veach stuck to his guns at the trade deadline last fall, refusing to give up his third-round pick for Breece Hall, so giving up so little for McDuffie doesn’t make sense.

Arguably the Chiefs’ best draft pick since Kansas City traded up to select Patrick Mahomes in 2017, McDuffie has to return appropriate value. And giving up a fifth-rounder plus McDuffie doesn’t seem to fill that cup.

East Rutherford, NJ October 1, 2023 Travis Kelce of the Chiefs and Sauce Gardner of the Jets at the end of the game. The New York Jets host the Kansas City Chiefs at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on October 1, 2023. | Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Consider that just three months ago the Colts sent their 2026 and 2027 first-round selections, and wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (a second-round selection in 2024), to the Jets for Sauce Gardner.

Gardner wasn’t even the first corner drafted in 2022, going one pick after Houston selected Derek Stingley at No. 3 overall. McDuffie, the third cornerback drafted that year, is arguably the best of the group. The only obvious feather he lacks in his cap is a lack of interceptions, although teams routinely avoided throwing in McDuffie’s direction over the first three years of his career.

Kansas City has to get better value from the Rams than Barnwell’s proposal.

Jan 18, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) is tackled by Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (24) during the second quarter of a 2025 AFC divisional round game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Quantity more important than quality

The Chiefs need swings at the plate. Next month, the Chiefs are expected to receive a fifth-round compensatory pick for losing safety Justin Reid in free agency last year. That would give Kansas City seven total choices.

The Chiefs more than ever have to win their draft in 2026. Their salary-cap situation is expected to hamper their ability to get who they need in free agency, at least to fill multiple needs.

Dec 21, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints safety Justin Reid (21) heads to the locker room after the game against the New York Jets during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

That means the Chiefs need more than one pick in a trade for McDuffie. Barnwell said he’d rather Kansas City secure McDuffie with a long-term extension.

“But until Veach pays a cornerback top-tier money,” Barnwell wrote, “I'm not counting on that to occur. The Chiefs have spent just $112.2 million in cash at cornerback since the start of 2018, the third-lowest total for any team over that span.

“And it's scary to think about trading a sure thing for nothing more than draft capital but remember that the Chiefs initially landed McDuffie by moving up with some of the picks they got from Miami in the Tyreek Hill trade.”

Chiefs Kingdom, the combine is only days away, so why not combine the best Chiefs news and analysis by keeping that browser right here at OnSI? Be sure to sign up for our FREE newsletter with the latest info sent each day … SIGN UP HERE NOW.