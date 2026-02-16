Looking Back on Tyreek Hill Trade 4 Years Later

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Tyreek Hill made a change to the top of his Instagram page on Monday morning.

Unemployed.

Sep 29, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) is tended to by medical staff after injuring his leg against the New York Jets during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-Imagn Images | Rich Storry-Imagn Images

One of four cap-heavy veterans released by the Miami Dolphins, Hill could be unemployed into training camp, awaiting an injury to another wide receiver. He’s recovering from his own season-ending surgery in October to repair his left knee.

Or, Hill could sign a one-year, prove-it contract with a team as early as this week. Regardless, Miami’s move on Monday is an appropriate time to revisit the Dolphins-Chiefs trade four years ago next month.

Jan 13, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (38) and cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) break up a pass intended for Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) during the second half of the 2024 AFC wild card game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The trade

On March 23, 2022, with Hill looking at a third NFL contract, Brett Veach sent his prize wide receiver to Miami. In return, the Chiefs received five selections over the next two drafts – first, second and fourth rounders in 2022, and fourth- and sixth-round choices in 2026.

Incredibly, the Chiefs subsequently traded away each of those five selections. One of them, ironically, became Tyquan Thornton. New England drafted Thornton 50th overall in 2022 with the same second-round selection Veach acquired from Miami in the Hill deal.

Nov 16, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyquan Thornton (80) catches the ball past Denver Broncos cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian (29) in the third quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Those ensuing trades provided capital that allowed Kansas City to move up and draft cornerback Trent McDuffie (21st overall in 2022). Veach also used assets from the Hill trade to eventually take wide receiver Skyy Moore (54th overall in 2022), and trade up eight spots in the second round to nab wide receiver Rashee Rice at 55 overall in 2023.

Veach also used assets to draft tackle Darian Kinnard and defensive tackle Keondre Coburn.

The Chiefs in the original trade also unloaded Hill’s contract in the trade. Miami wound up signing Hill to a renegotiated four-year, $120 million extension shortly after the trade.

Dec 16, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) catches a pass against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The winner

All things considered, especially a 2025 season with a dearth of explosive plays indicative of Hill’s glory days in Kansas City, Miami gets a slight edge.

Hill since the trade ranks sixth among NFL players in receiving yards (4,733), 10th in receptions (340) and tied for ninth in receiving touchdowns (27). He’s fourth with 87.6 receiving yards per game.

Dec 24, 2023; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) runs with the ball after a catch during the second half against the Dallas Cowboys at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images | Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

And prior to his 2025 injury, Hill missed just one game over his first three seasons in Miami. He was a first-team All-Pro in both 2022 and ’23.

In 2023, Hill led the NFL in receiving yards (1,799), touchdown catches (13), receiving yards per game (112.4) and scrimmage yards per touch (14.5). That year ended at a frigid Arrowhead Stadium in the first round of the 2023 AFC playoffs.

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel talks with the wide receivers during joint practice with the Detroit Lions at the Lions headquarters and training facility in Allen Park, Thursday, Aug. 14 2025 | Kimberly P. Mitchell / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

But while the Dolphins earned wild-card berths in the first two years (2022-23), they missed the playoffs each of the past two seasons and fired head coach Mike McDaniel, the only Dolphins head coach Hill knew.

Despite his season-ending injury and drop in production, Hill earned another Dolphins contract after those first two seasons in Miami. He wasn’t the reason the team bowed out early in each of its two playoff appearances.

Nov 27, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) forces a fumble from Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (3) during the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

From Kansas City’s perspective, the Chiefs could eventually win the trade depending on what their young players do the rest of their careers. But as of now, McDuffie and Rice have at best met Hill in value over the last four seasons.

Ironically, Kansas City could trade McDuffie in the next three weeks. Veach packaged assets he got from Miami to move up in 2022 and take McDuffie at 21 overall. Since, McDuffie has landed on a pair of All-Pro teams (first-team selection in 2023, second-team in 2024) and emerged as Steve Spagnuolo’s best defensive back.

Nov 2, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) runs the ball for a touchdown in the first quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

But he’s also still playing under his rookie contract and naturally expects an extension or a trade to a team that will give it to him. The Chiefs are in a tight spot cap-wise, and they also lack adequate draft picks. That’s why McDuffie is a good bet for a trade.

And while Rice has only played one full season since the Chiefs moved up in the second round to draft him in 2022, he’s still been a difference-maker when he’s suited up. But he missed the first six games of 2025 serving a suspension under the league’s personal-conduct policy. He also sustained a season-ending knee injury in a collision with Patrick Mahomes just four weeks into the 2024 season.

Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Darian Kinnard (70) makes a six yard pass reception during the third quarter of their wild card playoff game Saturday, January 10, 2026 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. The Chicago Bears beat the Green Bay Packers 31-27. | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It’s important to note that Kinnard – a fifth-rounder in 2022 acquired as part of the initial Hill trade – played only one game for the Chiefs. Kansas City cut him at the end of his second training camp in 2023.

Coburn didn’t fare much better. A sixth-round choice in 2023, he got cut in October of his rookie season, with just one game played in a Chiefs uniform.

Chiefs Kingdom, Kansas City is back perched atop the AFC West, tied in first. So, keep that browser here at OnSI, your first-place source for the best analysis. Be sure to sign up for our FREE newsletter with the latest info emailed each morning … SIGN UP HERE NOW.