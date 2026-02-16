Looking Back on Tyreek Hill Trade 4 Years Later
In this story:
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Tyreek Hill made a change to the top of his Instagram page on Monday morning.
Unemployed.
One of four cap-heavy veterans released by the Miami Dolphins, Hill could be unemployed into training camp, awaiting an injury to another wide receiver. He’s recovering from his own season-ending surgery in October to repair his left knee.
Or, Hill could sign a one-year, prove-it contract with a team as early as this week. Regardless, Miami’s move on Monday is an appropriate time to revisit the Dolphins-Chiefs trade four years ago next month.
The trade
On March 23, 2022, with Hill looking at a third NFL contract, Brett Veach sent his prize wide receiver to Miami. In return, the Chiefs received five selections over the next two drafts – first, second and fourth rounders in 2022, and fourth- and sixth-round choices in 2026.
Incredibly, the Chiefs subsequently traded away each of those five selections. One of them, ironically, became Tyquan Thornton. New England drafted Thornton 50th overall in 2022 with the same second-round selection Veach acquired from Miami in the Hill deal.
Those ensuing trades provided capital that allowed Kansas City to move up and draft cornerback Trent McDuffie (21st overall in 2022). Veach also used assets from the Hill trade to eventually take wide receiver Skyy Moore (54th overall in 2022), and trade up eight spots in the second round to nab wide receiver Rashee Rice at 55 overall in 2023.
Veach also used assets to draft tackle Darian Kinnard and defensive tackle Keondre Coburn.
The Chiefs in the original trade also unloaded Hill’s contract in the trade. Miami wound up signing Hill to a renegotiated four-year, $120 million extension shortly after the trade.
The winner
All things considered, especially a 2025 season with a dearth of explosive plays indicative of Hill’s glory days in Kansas City, Miami gets a slight edge.
Hill since the trade ranks sixth among NFL players in receiving yards (4,733), 10th in receptions (340) and tied for ninth in receiving touchdowns (27). He’s fourth with 87.6 receiving yards per game.
And prior to his 2025 injury, Hill missed just one game over his first three seasons in Miami. He was a first-team All-Pro in both 2022 and ’23.
In 2023, Hill led the NFL in receiving yards (1,799), touchdown catches (13), receiving yards per game (112.4) and scrimmage yards per touch (14.5). That year ended at a frigid Arrowhead Stadium in the first round of the 2023 AFC playoffs.
But while the Dolphins earned wild-card berths in the first two years (2022-23), they missed the playoffs each of the past two seasons and fired head coach Mike McDaniel, the only Dolphins head coach Hill knew.
Despite his season-ending injury and drop in production, Hill earned another Dolphins contract after those first two seasons in Miami. He wasn’t the reason the team bowed out early in each of its two playoff appearances.
From Kansas City’s perspective, the Chiefs could eventually win the trade depending on what their young players do the rest of their careers. But as of now, McDuffie and Rice have at best met Hill in value over the last four seasons.
Ironically, Kansas City could trade McDuffie in the next three weeks. Veach packaged assets he got from Miami to move up in 2022 and take McDuffie at 21 overall. Since, McDuffie has landed on a pair of All-Pro teams (first-team selection in 2023, second-team in 2024) and emerged as Steve Spagnuolo’s best defensive back.
But he’s also still playing under his rookie contract and naturally expects an extension or a trade to a team that will give it to him. The Chiefs are in a tight spot cap-wise, and they also lack adequate draft picks. That’s why McDuffie is a good bet for a trade.
And while Rice has only played one full season since the Chiefs moved up in the second round to draft him in 2022, he’s still been a difference-maker when he’s suited up. But he missed the first six games of 2025 serving a suspension under the league’s personal-conduct policy. He also sustained a season-ending knee injury in a collision with Patrick Mahomes just four weeks into the 2024 season.
It’s important to note that Kinnard – a fifth-rounder in 2022 acquired as part of the initial Hill trade – played only one game for the Chiefs. Kansas City cut him at the end of his second training camp in 2023.
Coburn didn’t fare much better. A sixth-round choice in 2023, he got cut in October of his rookie season, with just one game played in a Chiefs uniform.
Chiefs Kingdom, Kansas City is back perched atop the AFC West, tied in first. So, keep that browser here at OnSI, your first-place source for the best analysis. Be sure to sign up for our FREE newsletter with the latest info emailed each morning … SIGN UP HERE NOW.
Since his freshman year at the University of Colorado, Zak Gilbert has worked 30 years in sports, including 18 NFL seasons. He's spent time with four NFL teams, serving as head of communications for both the Raiders and Browns. A veteran of nine Super Bowls, he most recently worked six seasons in the NFL's New York league office. He now serves as the Kansas City Chiefs Beat Writer On SIFollow zaksgilbert