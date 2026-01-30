What NFL Salary-Cap Projection Means for Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Picture for a second walking to the mailbox and opening an ominous letter from the bank that holds the mortgage on the house.

But this isn’t bad news. Business was good for the bank last year, so it decided to wipe out between 6-10 percent of all customer debt. Just like that, a massive portion of the balance simply disappeared.

A $300 million year

That’s much the same feeling Brett Veach and the Chiefs experienced on Friday afternoon. Welcome to the first $300 million cap year in NFL history.

The league informed teams that the 2026 salary cap will fall between $301.2 million and $305.7 million per team, according to Tom Pelissero. That means Veach, Andy Reid and Chris Shea can breathe a little easier entering their weekend. While they still have a lot of work ahead, their over-the-cap projection just dropped between $6-$10 million.

So, instead of a projected $62.5 million in the red, they’re now projected at approximately $52 million to $56 million. That cushion could mean the ability to sign an important free agent, keep a critical piece headed for free agency, or extend a young player deserving of an extension.

OverTheCap has the Chiefs at an estimated $62.5 million over for 2026 based on a cap of $295.5 million.



This would help KC close the difference by $6-10 million. https://t.co/RYLIMasPdn — Matt Derrick (@mattderrick) January 30, 2026

“Well, listen,” Reid said Monday, “I'm fired up to get into this offseason and get going. And we didn't do very well this past year, and that's not been our M.O. here. So, I want to fix a problem, and the problems that we had were in all phases. This isn't just an offense issue; in all phases.

“Change can be good sometimes for you. And so, that's what I'm fired up about.”

He’ll have nearly 26 million more reasons to be fired up following Friday’s announcement, especially if it brings Kansas City one of the top-tier free agents, such as running back Breece Hall.

According to Over the Cap, Kansas City still owns the worst situation in the league. But league experts aren’t worried. A few restructures and releasing some veterans in cap-casualty moves should bring the Chiefs into compliance by the start of the league year March 11.

Friday’s news will only help.

In context -- 2019

To put that news in perspective, when Patrick Mahomes led Kansas City to its first Super Bowl victory in 50 years – Super Bowl 54 to finish the 2019 season – the league’s salary cap was $188.2 million.

Only seven years later, the 2026 cap has risen by 40 percent.

Last season, the salary cap was $279.2 million per team, having increased by $23.8 million from the year before (it was $255.4 million in 2024). This year, the cap could break that record increase, rising by $26.5 million per club if it reaches the maximum of Friday’s projected range.

