3 Reasons Why Spags Should Be No. 1 for Ravens
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Curiously, Steve Spagnuolo has yet to schedule his interview with the Tennessee Titans. Either Andy Reid hasn’t granted the request or, more likely, Spagnuolo is awaiting what he sees as a better opportunity.
That opportunity surfaced on Tuesday afternoon.
After 18 seasons, the Baltimore Ravens fired the coach with the league’s second-longest tenure, John Harbaugh.
And if Spagnuolo doesn’t wind up with the New York Giants, he’d be an ideal fit with the Ravens. According to the quarterback of his defense, he’d fit with any NFL team.
Bolton makes his pitch
“Yeah, man, he’d be a Hall of Fame hire,” Nick Bolton said Monday afternoon. “Great dude, great human being, great coach, great mentor. I say all the time, man, he's like a grandfather for our guys in the locker room. He's there for you when you may need him outside of ball, but also just in terms of ball, Xs-and-Os wise.
“He helps you progress your game, gets you to a place where you want to be. Also, just feeling confidence in your day-to-day.
Here are three reasons why Spagnuolo would be an ideal fit in Baltimore.
1-History with the organization
Spagnuolo joined the Ravens in 2013, the season after their most recent Super Bowl title.
Baltimore’s senior defensive assistant his first year, he became the Ravens’ defensive backs coach in 2014, when the team finished sixth among NFL teams in points allowed and eighth in yards. Dean Pees served as the Ravens’ defensive coordinator both years.
Spagnuolo and general manager Eric DeCosta grew up an hour away from each other in smaller Massachusetts towns, Grafton and Taunton, respectively.
2-Personnel and scheme in place
Baltimore and Kansas City each run a 4-3 base defense. Former player Zach Orr, who was a Ravens linebacker when Spagnuolo was there in 2014, has served as defensive coordinator the last two years. Mike Macdonald, now head coach in Seattle, was the team’s defensive coordinator in 2023.
And because their base defense is a 4-3, the Ravens have base personnel already in place for Spagnuolo’s playbook, including a leader in the middle, Roquan Smith.
3-Organizational identity
Spagnuolo is perfect for the Ravens’ identity under Lamar Jackson, a smash-mouth offense that uses the run to set up the pass, and a bend-but-don’t-break defense.
Spagnuolo’s trademark is preventing points. In fact, since Andy Reid hired him as defensive coordinator in 2019, the Chiefs rank fourth in the league in points allowed per game (20.1). The three teams ahead of Kansas City over that seven-year period are Buffalo (19.1), Baltimore (19.9) and New England (19.9).
“In training camps, he's hard on you,” Bolton said, “but in the back part of seasons, he fills you with confidence. And as you go through this long season, he gave me confidence with the ups and downs of how the game is.
“So, yeah, man, obviously, selfishly, I don't want Spags to go anywhere. But yeah, with opportunity, man, he's a great, great, great coach, great mentor. That’d be a great hire.”
