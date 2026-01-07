3 Reasons Why Spags Should Be No. 1 for Ravens

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Curiously, Steve Spagnuolo has yet to schedule his interview with the Tennessee Titans. Either Andy Reid hasn’t granted the request or, more likely, Spagnuolo is awaiting what he sees as a better opportunity.

That opportunity surfaced on Tuesday afternoon.

Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh talks with Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid prior to a game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

After 18 seasons, the Baltimore Ravens fired the coach with the league’s second-longest tenure, John Harbaugh.

And if Spagnuolo doesn’t wind up with the New York Giants, he’d be an ideal fit with the Ravens. According to the quarterback of his defense, he’d fit with any NFL team.

Nov 27, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton (32) and Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson (35) celebrate after an interception against the Dallas Cowboys during the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Bolton makes his pitch

“Yeah, man, he’d be a Hall of Fame hire,” Nick Bolton said Monday afternoon. “Great dude, great human being, great coach, great mentor. I say all the time, man, he's like a grandfather for our guys in the locker room. He's there for you when you may need him outside of ball, but also just in terms of ball, Xs-and-Os wise.

“He helps you progress your game, gets you to a place where you want to be. Also, just feeling confidence in your day-to-day.

Here are three reasons why Spagnuolo would be an ideal fit in Baltimore.

1-History with the organization

Spagnuolo joined the Ravens in 2013, the season after their most recent Super Bowl title.

Baltimore’s senior defensive assistant his first year, he became the Ravens’ defensive backs coach in 2014, when the team finished sixth among NFL teams in points allowed and eighth in yards. Dean Pees served as the Ravens’ defensive coordinator both years.

Spagnuolo and general manager Eric DeCosta grew up an hour away from each other in smaller Massachusetts towns, Grafton and Taunton, respectively.

Jul 24, 2014; Owings Mills, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens secondary/assistant head coach Steve Spagnuolo speaks with the defensive backs during practice at Under Armour Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

2-Personnel and scheme in place

Baltimore and Kansas City each run a 4-3 base defense. Former player Zach Orr, who was a Ravens linebacker when Spagnuolo was there in 2014, has served as defensive coordinator the last two years. Mike Macdonald, now head coach in Seattle, was the team’s defensive coordinator in 2023.

And because their base defense is a 4-3, the Ravens have base personnel already in place for Spagnuolo’s playbook, including a leader in the middle, Roquan Smith.

Sep 5, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Baltimore Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith (0) during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

3-Organizational identity

Spagnuolo is perfect for the Ravens’ identity under Lamar Jackson, a smash-mouth offense that uses the run to set up the pass, and a bend-but-don’t-break defense.

Spagnuolo’s trademark is preventing points. In fact, since Andy Reid hired him as defensive coordinator in 2019, the Chiefs rank fourth in the league in points allowed per game (20.1). The three teams ahead of Kansas City over that seven-year period are Buffalo (19.1), Baltimore (19.9) and New England (19.9).

Aug 28, 2014; New Orleans, LA, USA; Baltimore Ravens assistant head coach Steve Spagnuolo and head coach John Harbaugh on the sidelines in the first half of their game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-Imagn Images | Chuck Cook-Imagn Images

“In training camps, he's hard on you,” Bolton said, “but in the back part of seasons, he fills you with confidence. And as you go through this long season, he gave me confidence with the ups and downs of how the game is.

“So, yeah, man, obviously, selfishly, I don't want Spags to go anywhere. But yeah, with opportunity, man, he's a great, great, great coach, great mentor. That’d be a great hire.”

