John Harbaugh Had Classy Message for Mike Tomlin After Steelers’ Departure

For nearly two decades, John Harbaugh and Mike Tomlin have faced each other at least twice a year as the Ravens and Steelers battled for the AFC North. The Ravens and Steelers were regularly among the league’s top teams during their tenures, and their contests were among the most anticipated games each year. This year proved no different, as the Steelers and Ravens went up against each other in the final game of the regular season, with Pittsburgh prevailing on a missed field goal.

The 2026 season will mark the first time since 2007 that the rivalry doesn’t take place with the two Super Bowl-winning coaches at the helm of the Ravens and Steelers. The Ravens fired Harbaugh after missing the playoffs and the Giants quickly scooped him up to be their next head coach. Meanwhile, Tomlin stepped down from his position as the Steelers’ head coach after the team’s wild-card playoff loss and is not expected to coach in 2026.

On Tuesday at the NFL combine, Harbaugh had the opportunity to address Tomlin’s departure from the Steelers and what their rivalry meant.

“Nothing but respect and admiration for what he’s done. I feel honored to be a part of that,” Harbaugh said. “The thing about Mike, the thing that makes him such a great coach is you knew what to expect from his teams. The Pittsburgh Steelers aren’t the Pittsburgh Steelers because they’re in Pittsburgh, or because they wear black and gold, or because they have a nickname that’s tough and Steely, or because of anything other than the personality of the people running the program. Mike has been the face of that organization.”

"I got to be across from Mike Tomlin for 18 years in some heated battles... I admire that very much." 🤝



Giants HC John Harbaugh has the ultimate respect for his former rival coach in the AFC North pic.twitter.com/tgN4o0no8Y — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 24, 2026

“That team reflects Mike Tomlin,” Harbaugh added. “... I got to be across from Mike Tomlin for 18 years in some heated battles, you always knew what you were gonna get because it was a Mike Tomlin coached football team and I admire that very much."

Tomlin similarly expressed respect for Harbaugh after his firing during an appearance on the Rich Eisen Show last month. “First, I just have so much respect for Harbs," Tomlin said. “Our stories will forever be interwoven, this rivalry we've been fortunate and honored to be a part of, I just got so much respect for him and how he's gone about his business. We've certainly had some legendary battles over the years.”

The Ravens have since hired Jesse Minter as their new head coach while the Steelers have tabbed Mike McCarthy as Tomlin’s replacement. Safe to say, the rivalry will certainly look different next season.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated