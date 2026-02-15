Chiefs, Spagnuolo Get 9 More Headaches in 2026

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – New England ended Kansas City’s three-year streak of AFC titles to reach the Super Bowl. They did it without having to play Patrick Mahomes all year and did it with the easiest schedule in NFL history, according to many analysts.

If the Chiefs are going to return to the Super Bowl, they’ll get no such luck .

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) sacks Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kenny Pickett (15) during the first quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Nine playoff teams and nine new playcallers

Despite finishing 6-11 and drawing a third-place schedule, the Chiefs still face nine opponents who made the 2025 playoffs. That list includes five games against the final four teams , conference championship finalists Denver (twice), New England, the L.A. Rams and Super Bowl champion Seattle.

There’s now another obstacle in Kansas City’s 2026 path, and it’ll land most painfully on the desk of Steve Spagnuolo.

Nine of the Chiefs’ 17 games in 2026 will be against teams that just replaced an offensive playcaller. That uphill road begins in the AFC West, where Spagnuolo has to game plan twice against new Chargers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel and twice against new Raiders head coach and Super Bowl champion Klint Kubiak.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak (center) poses at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. From left: Marcus Allen, Mike Haynes, Howie Long, Kubiak, general manager John Spyktek, Charles Woodson and Rich Gannon. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Two of the Chiefs’ four opponents from the NFC West will have new playcallers, including Seattle’s replacement for Kubiak. Arguably the league’s best division in 2025, that group also features a new playcalling head coach in Arizona, Mike LaFleur.

Miami replaced McDaniel with Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Halfey, who hired Bobby Slowik to call his Dolphins plays. Spagnuolo also has to face the Jets’ new offensive coordinator Frank Reich and Atlanta’s new combination of head coach Kevin Stefanski and Tommy Rees.

January 27, 2026; El Segundo, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel speaks at introductory press conference at The Bolt. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Four more new offensive coordinators

Four more games are against teams with playcalling head coaches who just hired new offensive coordinators. One of those, the L.A. Rams, reportedly hired Kliff Kingsbury in an undetermined role. Head coach Sean McVay could promote someone like former Kansas City prep quarterback Nate Scheelhaase.

Spagnuolo and the Chiefs return to Buffalo, which fired head coach Sean McDermott and replaced him with offensive coordinator Joe Brady. Brady brought in Pete Carmichael as his new Bills offensive coordinator.

Jul 24, 2025; Englewood, CO, USA; Denver Broncos quarterbacks coach Davis Webb during Denver Broncos Training Camp. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The Chiefs also get two more games against division-rival Denver, where Sean Payton fired Joe Lombardi and replaced him with Davis Webb.

That means 13 of Kansas City’s 17 games in 2026 will be against teams that changed offensive coordinators. The Chiefs’ only four games against teams with returning head coaches and offensive coordinators are San Francisco (Kyle Shanahan and Klay Kubiak), Indianapolis (Shane Steichen and Jim Bob Cooter), New England (Mike Vrabel and playcaller Josh McDaniels) and Cincinnati (Zac Taylor and Dan Pitcher).

Nov 10, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) talks with offensive coordinator Matt Nagy against the Denver Broncos during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

All told, 21 of the 32 teams will have replaced their offensive coordinators in 2026, including Mike Macdonald and the Seahawks, who need to replace Kubiak. In the AFC West, all four teams changed offensive coordinators, including Andy Reid’s hiring of Eric Bieniemy.

The NFL is expected to announce the full schedule, including times, dates and television, in mid-May.