Arrowhead Report

What Sauce Gardner Trade Means for Chiefs

Week 12 date in Kansas City looms large on both teams' schedules.

Zak Gilbert

Sep 21, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) catches pass defended boy New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner (1) in the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Sep 21, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) catches pass defended boy New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner (1) in the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
In this story:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – About 35 minutes after Kansas City’s loss at Buffalo on Sunday, Patrick Mahomes shared a stern message he had for his teammates entering the bye.

There’s no easy game coming up.

sauce gardne
Oct 5, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner (1) reacts after making a tackle against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Well, Kansas City’s November hill just got a lot steeper. Specifically, the Chiefs’ Nov. 23 home game against the Colts (7-2) now includes All-Pro cornerback Sauce Gardner.

Per multiple reports, the Colts are sending two future first-round selections, 2026 and 2027, as well as wide receiver AD Mitchell to the Jets for Gardner.

mahome
Sep 25, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) tries to throw a pass over Indianapolis Colts linebacker E.J. Speed (45) during the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Significant compensation with Mahomes on horizon

No doubt, Colts general manager Chris Ballard saw something the Bills did against Kansas City on Sunday. Mahomes finished with the lowest completion percentage of his career in the 28-21 loss, and Ballard apparently saw something his team could exploit when Indianapolis (7-2) meets the Chiefs (5-4) in Week 12.

The Colts wanted Gardner so badly – likely influenced by Mahomes and the Chiefs in the future up to two times (including a potential playoff game) -- they made one of the few trades in league history involving two future first-rounders.

The move is incredibly risky for the Colts, not just for the compensation they gave the Jets on Tuesday but also for the compensation they now owe Gardner. The cornerback signed a four-year, $120.4 million extension in July, a contract the Colts inherited.

The first Gardner-Mahomes meeting

Gardner has met Mahomes only once over the cornerback’s three-and-a-half seasons. It was Oct. 1, 2023, at MetLife Stadium. The Chiefs escaped with a 23-20 win and Mahomes had a game similar to the one he had Sunday in Buffalo. He finished 18 of 30 (60.0 percent) for just 203 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

patrick mahome
East Rutherford, NJ October 1, 2023 Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes runs for a first down on third and long in the second half. The New York Jets host the Kansas City Chiefs at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on October 1, 2023. / Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Mahomes said after Sunday’s game the team is basically out of mulligans.

“We got to do it now,” he said. “Like, there's no easy game coming up, and there's no more chances that we can really take losses. So, I mean, you got to learn from it fast, and we got to be better as a team offensively. We got to be better, especially some of those big drives we had in the second half.

“And I think we'll just continue to push away and learn on this bye week and then come back and be ready to play our best football coming off of it.”

And while Gardner didn’t pick off Mahomes in the 2023 game, the cornerback helped create those Jets interceptions. Most teams didn’t throw in Gardner’s direction very often that season and the Chiefs were no exception. Kansas City jumped out to a 17-0 lead before the Jets chipped away in the second half.

isiah pachec
East Rutherford, NJ October 1, 2023 Isiah Pacheco of the Chiefs runs the ball for a TD in the first half. The New York Jets host the Kansas City Chiefs at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on October 1, 2023. / Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

After Harrison Butker’s short field goal broke a 20-20 tie, Kansas City’s Tershawn Wharton recovered a Zach Wilson fumble. Then, Mahomes systematically drained the final seven-plus minutes off the clock to end the game. Isiah Pacheco finished with 115 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries.

Gardner and Chiefs safety Bryan Cook were teammates in a stellar defensive secondary at the University of Cincinnati. After the Jets took Gardner fourth overall in 2022, Kansas City selected Cook in the second round (62nd overall). Another Bearcats teammate, cornerback Coby Bryant, went to Seattle in the fourth round.

sauce gardne
Cincinnati Bearcats cornerback Ahmad Gardner (1) rushes a corner blitz in the fourth quarter of the American Athletic Conference Championship football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Houston Cougars at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. The Bearcats remained unbeaten as they won the AAC Championship with a 35-20 / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

The second cornerback selected that year, Gardner followed No. 3-overall choice Derek Stingley (Houston Texans). The Chiefs traded up with the Patriots that year to take the third cornerback selected, Trent McDuffie, at No. 21 overall in the first round.

Chiefs Kingdom, OnSI welcomes you to the best news and in-depth info, always free; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). And tell us your thoughts on the trade by visiting our Facebook page (here).

feed

Published
Zak Gilbert
ZAK GILBERT

Since his freshman year at the University of Colorado, Zak Gilbert has worked 30 years in sports, including 18 NFL seasons. He's spent time with four NFL teams, serving as head of communications for both the Raiders and Browns. A veteran of nine Super Bowls, he most recently worked six seasons in the NFL's New York league office. He now serves as the Kansas City Chiefs Beat Writer On SI