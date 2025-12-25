3 Young Chiefs to Watch This Christmas vs Broncos
Merry Christmas, everyone! This Christmas, the Kansas City Chiefs are taking on the Denver Broncos. However, when looking at who's competing for the Chiefs tonight, you wouldn't believe that it's the Chiefs.
Several starting star players are ruled out for the game and most for the season. Before the game, the franchise announced that Rashee Rice, Tyquan Thornton, Trent McDuffie, and Jaylen Watson were all placed on injury reserve, ending their seasons.
This is the moment for the younger players on the roster to not only prove they have what it takes to compete in the National Football League, but also do it in front of a worldwide audience. Closing out Christmas day on Netflix is a very big stage, perhaps the biggest some of these youngsters have ever played in.
That being said, here are three young Chiefs to watch show up to the show tonight against their AFC West rivals, the Denver Broncos.
1. RB Brashard Smith
Regardless of Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt both being available to play, Brashard Smith could easily be the man getting a ton of carries tonight. Smith is playing alongside some other younger players, getting a chance at a vacant position. Why not give Smith a chance to make a statement in the running back room?
Smith only had 95 rushing yards this season, but he does have 135 receiving yards. With Chris Oladokun as the starting quarterback, short passes to Smith could be a very popular play. All in all, give Smith a chance to shine, and he might just show you why he's the future of the running back room.
2. WR Jalen Royals
Rice and Thornton are out, leaving Xavier Worthy, Hollywood Brown, and Juju Smith-Schuster as the veteran wide receivers, alongside Travis Kelce, of course. This is a prime lineup for Jalen Royals to step up to the plate and fight for some live snaps.
Offensive Coordinator Matt Nagy has high hopes for this guy, and with this last bit of the season set for experimental purposes, Royals is definitely a player to watch.
3. LB Jeffrey Bassa
The defender who acts as a Swiss Army Knife, Jeffrey Bassa, should be a shoo-in as a player to watch. Leo Chenal is sidelined for the remainder of the season, allowing the Oregon Ducks product a chance to showcase what he's got.
Similar to Coach Nagy, Defensive Coordinator Steve Spagnuolo has high hopes for Bassa. Make a name for yourselves, boys.
Dominic Minchella holds a communications degree from Eastern Michigan University. He is a former MLB writer and serves as our Kansas City Chiefs On SI beat writer.