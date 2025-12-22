Why Chiefs’ 2025 Christmas Ratings May Disappoint Compared to 2024

Things haven't been going well for the Kansas City Chiefs, as in the span of two weeks, they have been eliminated from playoff contention and both quarterbacks on the roster have suffered an ACL injury. With two games left for the franchise, this could be a season they're ready to get over with.

Following another tough loss, this time to the Tennessee Titans, who had two wins going into the Week 16 battle, the Chiefs turn their focus to their AFC West division rivals, the Denver Broncos. The Broncos and Chiefs go to battle on Christmas, but this Christmas will look a lot different for the Chiefs.

Last season, the Chiefs took on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Christmas and defeated them, which became the franchise's motto last season on the way to a 15-2 record. However, with the Chiefs already eliminated and without Patrick Mahomes, Netflix ratings could be in jeopardy.

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is attended to by team medical staff following an injury during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, second from right, stands on the sideline Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The Ratings

According to NFL.com, "Viewers from 218 countries and territories around the world tuned into Netflix on Dec. 25 as the Kansas City Chiefs-Pittsburgh Steelers drew 30.0 million Global AMA"

"Chiefs-Steelers was in the daily Top 10 in 72 countries and saw high viewership in Canada, Germany, Ireland and the UK," NFL.com wrote.

Dec 25, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Netflix Christmas GameDay cake seen after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

While NFL fans who celebrate Christmas will likely still tune on to one of the three games on the schedule for the holiday at some point, the Chiefs and Broncos game closing out the night might not get a big draw for the sake that there are no implications for this game other than a normal football game.

Chris Oladokun is likely now to be the starting quarterback for the final two games of the season, and seeing how the Chiefs performed against the Titans, it wouldn't be shocking to see some lower viewership from their fans, as the team looks like a shell of itself.

Dec 25, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (left) and tight end Travis Kelce (right) open their Netflix Christmas GameDay cake after the Chiefs defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Netflix will still generate millions of views, as the NFL typically does, but it just may not be to the standard that the schedule makers originally hoped for before the season began. If both teams were in the playoff hunt, the ratings could have easily blown last year's out of the water.

Travis Kelce is slated to play these final two games, as he looms around the corner from retirement. Head coach Andy Reid said that the Chiefs will be competitive in their final games, but with blow after blow, competitive and competing feel like polar opposites for this Chiefs franchise.

