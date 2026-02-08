4 Free-Agent Fits Chiefs Would Love to See From Patriots

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Joe Thuney, Ty Law, Mike Vrabel, Tyquan Thornton and Nick Lowery.

Including those four, dozens of NFL players have worn both Patriots and Chiefs logos on helmets during their playing careers. Sunday’s Super Bowl could feature another.

Nov 10, 2019; Nashville, TN, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid (right) and Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel (left) shake hands after their game at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

Like the Seahawks, New England has a long list of players scheduled to become unrestricted free agents. And while the Chiefs need to navigate their way out of the NFL’s worst salary-cap situation, Kansas City is expected to be in position to sign at least one big name on the market.

So, only 29 days before Adam Schefter’s annual night without sleep, here are four free agents from the AFC champion who’d fit well into the Chiefs’ 2026 roster.

Jan 11, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots linebacker K'lavon Chaisson (44) celebrates a sack during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers in an AFC Wild Card Round game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

K’Lavon Chaisson, New England edge rusher

Steve Spagnuolo cares more about one number than any other: Points allowed. And that’s why he’d love Chaisson in his pass-rush rotation.

New England allowed the NFL’s fourth-fewest points (18.8 per game), and Chaisson’s breakout season was a big reason. But he’s been humongous in the playoffs.

Chaisson has three sacks, one forced fumble and a pass defensed in New England’s three postseason games. In turn, New England has allowed just 26 total points in those three games (8.7 per game) – fewest over a three-game span in one postseason since the 2000 Ravens.

NFL New England Patriots defensive Khyiris Tonga | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Khyiris Tonga, New England defensive tackle

Andy Reid made a phone call that helped BYU coach Kalani Sitake turn down Penn State. The Chiefs’ head coach could certainly make a call to help Tonga turn down other suitors.

Tonga proved his value to the Chiefs and everyone else in the divisional round of the playoffs three weeks ago, New England’s 28-16 win over Houston. With the Texans battling to get back into the game, Tonga sacked C.J. Stroud on third-and-10 to force a fourth-quarter punt with less than five minutes remaining.

Nov 2, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) pressures Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) in the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

But the 6-2, 335-pound tackle was most consistent as a run-stuffer, something the Chiefs could really use both to shut down the ground game and keep Chris Jones from so many double-teams.

New England in 2025 ranked sixth against the run (101.7 yards per game), a few slots ahead of Kansas City (105.7, 10th).

Jul 22, 2025; St. Joseph, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott (55) walks down the hill to the practice fields during training camp at Missouri Western State University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The players the Chiefs used for most of the season next to Jones on their interior -- Mike Pennel, Jerry Tillery and Derrick Nnadi -- are all free agents.

Omarr Norman-Lott, meanwhile, is expected back at full speed after season-ending ACL injury midway through his rookie season. But Norman-Lott is considered a much better pass-rusher than run-stopper, so Tonga could make a great addition.

Dec 28, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New England Patriots safety Jaylinn Hawkins (21) celebrates an interception against the New York Jets during the first quarter of the game at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Jaylinn Hawkins, New England safety

Spagnuolo’s unit in 2025 ranked sixth in points allowed (19.3 per game) and 10th in yards (301.5) but Kansas City a glaring weakness: Takeaways. The Chiefs were tied for No. 26 with only 14 takeaways.

Hawkins by himself had five in 2025, one fumble recovery and a career-high four interceptions. He also had a career-best 1½ sacks, a combination that should raise Spagnuolo’s eyeballs. Kansas City could lose its best player on the back end, safety Bryan Cook, and Hawkins would be an excellent replacement.

Oct 26, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots safety Jaylinn Hawkins (21) celebrates an interception during the third quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

The Patriots’ veteran turns 29 in late August but he’s proven his durability over the past two years, having missed only two games in that time. Hawkins, 6-1 and 208 pounds, has size, speed and, most importantly for a young Kansas City secondary, experience.

Should Kansas City lose Cook and cornerback Jaylen Watson, the Chiefs would desperately need experience in their coverage units.

Dec 15, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; New England Patriots offensive tackle Vederian Lowe (59) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Vederian Lowe, New England tackle

Kansas City’s salary-cap situation could force the Chiefs to release both Jawaan Taylor and Jaylon Moore. The Chiefs naturally would have interest in a player like Lowe, who’ll be hard to spot on Super Bowl Sunday.

Lowe started four games this year after the Patriots selected Will Campbell in the first round, but he had 13 starts for the Patriots last year. He also caught a touchdown pass last season.

Sep 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor (74) gestures at the line of scrimmage against the Philadelphia Eagles during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

If another team doesn’t give Lowe a starting promise, he’d make a great addition to the Chiefs who at the very least could use him as a swing tackle. Four of his 25 career starts have been on the right side.

And with Josh Simmons expected to fully recover from his season-ending wrist surgery, the Chiefs could use a veteran to compete on the right side if they wind up releasing Taylor. The Chiefs during Patrick Mahomes’ tenure have struggled to find a consistent tandem of offensive tackles. Lowe could help alleviate that issue.

