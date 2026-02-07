5 Seahawks Free Agents Who’d Fit Well in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Quality over quantity.

That’s the most likely approach Kansas City will take when free agency kicks off in 30 days. The Chiefs’ salary-cap situation requires the most extensive plastic surgery in the league.

And after trusting that surgery to assistant general manager Chris Shea, Kansas City should be in line for either one significant purchase or several bargain signings.

For the first time in four years, Brett Veach and his staff aren’t in the Super Bowl, but should they go the big-purchase route, they’ll be paying close attention to Seahawks and Patriots personnel ready to hit the market when negotiations begin March 9.

One of the below could be destined to return to the Super Bowl, not with their current team but with the Chiefs.

Kenneth Walker, Seattle running back

There’s no guarantee Jeremiyah Love will be there for Kansas City at No. 9 in April’s draft. But without a workhorse, downhill back in 2026, the Chiefs are all but guaranteed to be in the same position.

Kansas City ranked dead last, No. 32, in rushes of 20-or-more yards last year. The Chiefs had only three. Walker has eight of them entering Sunday’s Super Bowl. That type of explosiveness in the Chiefs’ ground game is something they haven’t had even during the Tyreek Hill days.

Coby Bryant, Seattle safety

Steve Spagnuolo loves versatile defensive backs, and Bryant has played both corner and safety for the Seahawks’ vaunted Dark Side defense. For a second straight year, the Chiefs are set to lose a critical starting safety, with Bryan Cook expected to follow in the free-agent footsteps of Justin Reid.

Bryant has four interceptions this season for Seattle. Kansas City mustered only 10 all year, with no one having more than Jaylen Watson’s team-leading two. Watson also is a free agent.

Boye Mafe, Seattle edge rusher

Per reports, Veach was ever so close to acquiring Mafe in a November trade-deadline deal. Instead, the Chiefs’ pass rush struggled to the finish line and Mafe helped Seattle to the Super Bowl.

Mafe would fit well into the Chiefs’ scheme because he has great size (6-4, 261 pounds) to go with 20 sacks and 14 passes defensed over his four-year career. The Chiefs could potentially lose starting defensive end Mike Danna in a cap-cutting move. Mafe would certainly complement George Karlaftis, Chris Jones and Ashton Gillotte on the team’s defensive front.

He’d also make an intriguing fit in Spagnuolo’s nickel packages, either affecting quarterbacks in the pocket or dropping back to surprise them in coverage.

Ironically, Mafe entered the league in the second round of the 2022 draft (40th overall, one selection ahead of Walker). That round also included a pair of exciting running back Breece Hall (No. 36), defensive back Jalen Pitre (No. 37) and wide receiver Tyquan Thornton (No. 50), no doubt players the Chiefs hated to see off the board before taking Skyy Moore at 54.

Josh Jobe, Seattle cornerback

Every Super Bowl seems to feature big plays from lesser-known players. So, don’t be surprised to see Jobe step up on Sunday against the Patriots. Seahawks defensive coordinator Aden Durde loves to use corners like Spagnuolo, and Jobe is versatile, athletic and savvy.

He’d fit perfectly into the Chiefs’ secondary, especially if he doesn’t command the market value of other free agents such as Watson and Riq Woolen, Jobe’s Seattle teammate.

Rashid Shaheed, Seattle wide receiver/return specialist

Kansas City had zero – zero – touchdowns in 2025 from its defense and special teams. An important hallmark of Andy Reid teams has always been non-offensive touchdowns, and Shaheed would restore that element.

Since Seattle acquired Shaheed from New Orleans at the trade deadline, the explosive weapon has returned two kickoffs for touchdowns, 100 yards in Week 14 at Atlanta and 95 yards to open Seattle’s Jan. 17 playoff win over San Francisco.

He also posted a 51-yard reception in the NFC championship win over the Rams and an 87-yard touchdown catch in Week 5 against the Giants.

Without question, signing Shaheed would open a new element in Reid’s offense, especially as Xavier Worthy becomes a better intermediate target and if Travis Kelce returns for his 14th season.

