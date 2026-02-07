5 Most Likely Candidates for Chiefs’ First-Round Pick

This is a pivotal offseason for the Kansas City Chiefs, who need a productive and impactful few months if they want to construct a roster built for sustainable success. That does not mean to make splash signings and draft the flashiest players. What that would mean is making moves that benefit the team, not just for 2026, but for beyond, and that could require orchestrating moves that are not popular with the fanbase.

However, that is a discussion for another day. Instead, let's focus on the 2026 NFL Draft, and assess directions the Chiefs could go with their first-round pick . Barring a trade, Kansas City will be selecting from No. 9 in the upcoming draft. Here are players who are realistic options for the Chiefs at that spot.

OT, Francis Mauigoa, Miami

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa (61) gets into position during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

While the offensive line is not at the top of the list for Kansas City, the front office could look to address the right side of the line if Mauigoa is sitting at nine. The 6-foot-6, 335-pound offensive lineman projects to be a right tackle at the next level.

The Chiefs have their right tackle locked up for 2026 with Jaylon Moore, the 28-year-old tackle, who is entering the last year of his contract and could be elsewhere in 2027. There are other needs on the roster that Kansas City should address, but I would not blame General Manager Brett Veach for taking Mauigoa if all of the other ideal options are off the board.

EDGE, Rueben Bain Jr., Miami

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers offensive lineman Kahlil Benson (67) attempts to block Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) in the first half during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Bain Jr. has been a popular link to the Chiefs since the draft process started. Kansas City ranked 26th in the league in sacks, and much of that subpar production fell on the defensive line's inability to create pressure.

The 6-foot-3, 275-pound pass rusher is an all-around player off the edge who can contribute against the run and pass.

EDGE, David Bailey, Texas Tech

Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders linebacker David Bailey (31) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Pass rusher is going to be a common theme in the pre-draft discussions pertaining to the Chiefs. Bailey could be the most tantalizing edge rusher prospect, who could end up in Kansas City.

The 6-foot-3, 250-pound pass rusher complied 14.5 sacks, 52 total tackles, three deflected passes, and three forced fumbles in 14 games this season.

RB, Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love (4) runs with the ball during the first half of a NCAA football game against Navy at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, in South Bend. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Running back is a position the Chiefs must improve next season, and as strongly as I believe that taking Love with the ninth-overall pick would be the incorrect decision, Kansas City is a legitimate landing spot.

Instead, the Chiefs should address the position through free agency and add another running back in the middle rounds.

S, Caleb Downs, Ohio State

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes safety Caleb Downs (2) gets into position during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Kansas City's secondary could be ravaged by departing free agents and potentially trading cornerback Trent McDuffie. Downs would be an interesting fit with the Chiefs and fill a void on the back end of the defense.

For Downs to end up in Kansas City, the top pass rushers would all have to be unavailable, which could prompt Veach to take calls and explore trading back.