5 Most Likely Candidates for Chiefs’ First-Round Pick
This is a pivotal offseason for the Kansas City Chiefs, who need a productive and impactful few months if they want to construct a roster built for sustainable success. That does not mean to make splash signings and draft the flashiest players. What that would mean is making moves that benefit the team, not just for 2026, but for beyond, and that could require orchestrating moves that are not popular with the fanbase.
However, that is a discussion for another day. Instead, let's focus on the 2026 NFL Draft, and assess directions the Chiefs could go with their first-round pick. Barring a trade, Kansas City will be selecting from No. 9 in the upcoming draft. Here are players who are realistic options for the Chiefs at that spot.
OT, Francis Mauigoa, Miami
While the offensive line is not at the top of the list for Kansas City, the front office could look to address the right side of the line if Mauigoa is sitting at nine. The 6-foot-6, 335-pound offensive lineman projects to be a right tackle at the next level.
The Chiefs have their right tackle locked up for 2026 with Jaylon Moore, the 28-year-old tackle, who is entering the last year of his contract and could be elsewhere in 2027. There are other needs on the roster that Kansas City should address, but I would not blame General Manager Brett Veach for taking Mauigoa if all of the other ideal options are off the board.
EDGE, Rueben Bain Jr., Miami
Bain Jr. has been a popular link to the Chiefs since the draft process started. Kansas City ranked 26th in the league in sacks, and much of that subpar production fell on the defensive line's inability to create pressure.
The 6-foot-3, 275-pound pass rusher is an all-around player off the edge who can contribute against the run and pass.
EDGE, David Bailey, Texas Tech
Pass rusher is going to be a common theme in the pre-draft discussions pertaining to the Chiefs. Bailey could be the most tantalizing edge rusher prospect, who could end up in Kansas City.
The 6-foot-3, 250-pound pass rusher complied 14.5 sacks, 52 total tackles, three deflected passes, and three forced fumbles in 14 games this season.
RB, Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame
Running back is a position the Chiefs must improve next season, and as strongly as I believe that taking Love with the ninth-overall pick would be the incorrect decision, Kansas City is a legitimate landing spot.
Instead, the Chiefs should address the position through free agency and add another running back in the middle rounds.
S, Caleb Downs, Ohio State
Kansas City's secondary could be ravaged by departing free agents and potentially trading cornerback Trent McDuffie. Downs would be an interesting fit with the Chiefs and fill a void on the back end of the defense.
For Downs to end up in Kansas City, the top pass rushers would all have to be unavailable, which could prompt Veach to take calls and explore trading back.
