Why The Chiefs' Draft Focus Should Be on Defense

The Kansas City Chiefs have a lot of different areas to look at this offseason. The good news is that they got a full offseason to look at those things, and that is something important because they get to see all the players coming into the league from college football, and they also get to see all the NFL free agents that will be available this offseason.

If the Chiefs want to be better than they were a season ago, this offseason needs to be different than the last year's offseason.

The Chiefs did not have a good season last season, and that was because they had holes on both sides of the ball.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Chiefs could not get the wide receiver position right, and the offensive line was shaky once again. That is something that this group wants to change this offseason. Especially because star quarterback Patrick Mahomes will be coming off an injury. Getting the right pieces around him is important for this Chiefs team.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Chiefs need to find a way to get after the quarterback. That has been a problem over the last few seasons as well. More now than ever, because All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones is still playing great football, but he is on the back side of his career, and this Chiefs team would like to bring in a young talent and start to look at what a front four could look when they have a pass rush with more than Jones.

The Chiefs could find that pass rusher in the 2026 NFL Draft. The Chiefs will have the No. 9 overall pick, and that is the highest pick the Chiefs have had in a draft in a long time. They have to take advantage of that and make sure they get the right player to Kansas City.

Nick Baumgardner and Scott Dochterman of The Athletic have the Chiefs taking a top defensive pass rusher with their first-round pick. And if this player falls all the way to the Chiefs, it is going to be a huge mistake for the rest of the teams that pass on him.

9. Kansas City Chiefs: Rueben Bain Jr., edge, Miami

Miami led the nation in sacks, and Bain was an offense-wrecking machine. He frequently drew double teams, yet still finished with 9.5 sacks and 83 total pressures, according to PFF. Lined up alongside Chris Jones, Bain immediately would revitalize the Chiefs’ slumping defense.

