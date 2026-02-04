Comparing Chiefs' Needs with the Rest of the AFC West

This season exposed several weaknesses on the Kansas City Chiefs' roster, creating a complex offseason for the organization. Additionally, Patrick Mahomes suffering a torn ACL late in the season potentially puts a wrench in the team's strategy in the coming weeks.

Kansas City has been motivated each and every year to take advantage of this window with Mahomes at quarterback, attacking the offseason with the mindset of stockpiling its trophy case with as many Super Bowls as possible.

While that approach will remain the same, the Chiefs' front office must implement a different plan, as the roster has maxed out the credit card, for lack of a better term, with Kansas City sitting at $54.5 million over the cap.

With the Chiefs failing to win the division for the first time since 2014, let's assess each team's needs within the AFC West.

Denver Broncos

Wide Receiver: Denver's wide receiver corps is average. Courtland Sutton was a 1,000-yard receiver in 2025, but in the playoffs, the 30-year-old secured seven receptions for 70 yards and one touchdown across two games. Marvin Mims Jr. led Denver in the postseason with 12 receptions for 155 yards and one touchdown. Quite frankly, Denver's pass-catching options are not intimidating to an opposing defense, and with Bo Nix on his rookie deal for at least two more years, the front office should look to surround him with as many weapons as possible. The Broncos were interested in Miami Dolphins' wide receiver Jaylen Waddle prior to the trade deadline, and they could potentially revisit those discussions this offseason.

Tight End: Sean Payton prioritized signing Evan Engram last offseason, labeling the 31-year-old tight end as a "joker" in this offense . If the term "joker" was defined as a disappearing act, then Engram fulfilled that role, catching 50 passes for 461 yards and one touchdown in 16 games. It would not be surprising to see Denver consider signing Kyle Pitts if he is not franchise-tagged or re-signed by the Atlanta Falcons.

Los Angeles Chargers

Pass Rusher: Odafe Oweh - who was acquired from the Baltimore Ravens in October - and Khalil Mack led the Chargers in sacks this season. Both players are impending free agents. Mack, who will be 35 years old later this month, could retire this offseason. The Chargers' defense has been an impressive unit the last two seasons, but that was a product of coaching from Jesse Minter. Unfortunately for Los Angeles, the former defensive coordinator was hired as the Ravens' head coach this offseason. It is time for head coach Jim Harbaugh to prioritize youth and speed on defense.

Interior Offensive Line: It was an unfortunate season for the Chargers, who lost both of their offensive tackles at various points this season. With Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt proving to be book-end tackles, Los Angeles needs to focus on the interior of the offensive line. If the Chargers do not address this need in free agency, they could very well invest their first-round pick on a guard.

Kansas City Chiefs

Pass Rusher: With the ninth-overall pick, the Chiefs should seriously consider using that on one of the elite edge rushers in the class, assuming that one is available at that spot. Kansas City ranked 26th in the league with 33 sacks this past season.

Running Back: Kansas City's running back tandem of Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt was arguably the worst backfield combination in the NFL. Notre Dame's Jeremiyah Love has been heavily linked to the Chiefs in first-round mock drafts. While that is a bit too rich, Kansas City should be aggressive in free agency and sign a notable running back, such as Breece Hall or Kenneth Walker III.

Las Vegas Raiders

Quarterback: Luckily for the Raiders, they have total control of locking up their quarterback of the future with the first-overall pick in the upcoming draft. Fernando Mendoza will be the pick, and hiring Seattle Seahawks' offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak as the head coach is a foretelling sign of the direction Las Vegas will go at pick No. 1.

Edge Rusher: It is uncertain whether the Raiders will end up trading Maxx Crosby this offseason, which they should, but even if they don't move the 29-year-old pass rusher, the Raiders need to bulk up the defensive line.

Offensive Line: Las Vegas' protection up front was abysmal in 2025, and with a rookie quarterback entering the fold, the front office needs to prioritize Mendoza's development, which will go a long way with a legitimate offensive line. With almost $90 million in cap space, look for the Raiders to unload a large portion of their financial capital in that department.