How the Chiefs Would Like the Early First Round to Unfold

This past season was eye-opening for the Kansas City Chiefs, who repeatedly fell short, resulting in the team treading water the entire season. The Chiefs eventually succumbed to the overbearing waves of glaring weaknesses across the roster.

Those shortcomings create an uncomfortable offseason for the Chiefs, who possess limited draft capital, with six picks, and are pinned against the salary cap, sitting at $54.5 million over the threshold. Strengthening the roster through free agency will be a tall task for General Manager Brett Veach. However, the aforementioned sparse draft capital, improving the roster with younger and cheaper assets, is Kansas City's best route to building a competitive roster for 2026 and beyond.

The Chiefs enter this offseason with the No. 9 pick in the draft, which means that they do not have full control of who will be available by the time they are on the clock. With the first pick a forgone conclusion, with the Las Vegas Raiders presumably taking quarterback Fernando Mendoza, and the New York Jets being heavily linked with pass rusher Arvell Reese, here are a few spots before Kansas City's selection that will be crucial in who the Chiefs land with their first-round pick , and how Veach hopes the board falls.

Kansas City Hopes Arizona Goes Certain Direction with Third-Overall Pick

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis (56) during their preseason game at State Farm Stadium on Aug. 9, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This upcoming draft essentially begins at No. 2 with the Jets having several routes they can take with the pick. However, the assumption, as mentioned, is that they take the versatile Ohio State edge rusher. The Cardinals are another team that can address several positions with their first-round selection, including pass rusher and offensive line.

If the Chiefs have their eyes set on a pass rusher, which they should, then the hope is that Arizona takes an offensive tackle, such as Miami's right tackle Francis Mauigoa, to pair opposite left tackle Paris Johnson Jr.

Two edge rushers off the board in the first three picks would not bode well for Kansas City's chances at landing a difference maker on the defensive line.

Chiefs Keeping Fingers Crossed That the Titans Prioritize Cam Ward's Development

Dec 21, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) drops to throw during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

With Tennessee hiring former San Francisco 49ers' defensive coordinator Robert Saleh as the head coach, it could very well bolster the defense at this spot. There is a higher likelihood of that transpiring if the Cardinals pass up on an edge rusher.

However, Ward faced significant pressure behind a leaky offensive line, and his leading pass-catching option was tight end Chig Okonkwo, who totaled 560 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Kansas City's brass would prefer if the Titans supplied the 23-year-old quarterback with a go-to option in the passing attack, such as Carnell Tate, allowing pass rushers to steadily slip.

New Orleans Restrain Kansas City's Temptations

Nov 22, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love (4) celebrates scoring against the Syracuse Orange during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love has been linked to the Chiefs in multiple experts' mock drafts. Selecting Love would be a poor decision by Kansas City’s front office. It is not because the former Fighting Irish running back is a bad player, as Love is a potential star in the NFL, and is, by far, the best prospect at his position.

As much as Love would fill an obvious need for Kansas City's offense, the positional value of an edge rusher has proven to be higher than that of a running back. If David Bailey or Rueben Bain Jr. are available at No. 9, the Chiefs should instantly make one of those players the newest member of the organization.

The Saints would be doing Kansas City a huge favor by eliminating the possibility of adding Love to the backfield.