5 Under-Radar Aspects That Made Chiefs Win Especially Impressive

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The defense made a impressive stop to set the tone but on the ensuing punt, officials flagged the Chiefs for holding – on a fair catch.

Backed up to their own 4-yard line, the Chiefs committed a critical error on only their second offensive snap. Apparently seeing something on film that tipped him off regarding the Chiefs’ RPOs, defensive end Laiatu Latu tipped and intercepted a Patrick Mahomes pass.

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) scores a touchdown in the first quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Two plays later, the Colts had a 7-0 lead and the Chiefs’ season was on the brink, already following a familiar refrain: Solid defense, special-teams penalty and a rare but painfully timed Mahomes interception.

But Mahomes refused to allow circumstances write the Chiefs’ story.

“I felt like Rashee was open and I got the ball tipped and intercepted and hurt us,” Mahomes said afterward. “But I wasn’t going to let that affect how I was going to play the game, so I was going to take shots when they were there. And if they were going to cover them up, throw it to guys underneath and let them make plays happen.

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) cannot make a catch against Indianapolis Colts cornerback Sauce Gardner (1) in the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

“I think throwing it – especially early in the game -- it got their defense to step up, and then we were able to hit some shots down the field later in the game.”

Overcoming recent patterns was just one under-the-radar aspect of what made the Chiefs’ 23-20 win so impressive.

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Hollywood Brown (5) runs against the Indianapolis Colts in the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

“We’ve been in these games, all five of our losses I feel like,” Mahomes said. “Felt like these games where there was plays here and there that we didn’t make, and we could’ve won all of them and we didn’t. Until you prove it, you can talk about it all day, but until you prove it, it’s not going to happen. We were able to prove that we can win a game like this where it’s not always going great, where multiple guys have to step up.

“And then you can make the big plays in the big moments and I thought our guys did that. Hopefully we can build off that as we go through the rest of the season.”

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson (35) breaks up a pass intended for Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) in the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Colts were well-rested

Granted, the Colts were in Germany just two weeks prior, but they had 13 days to not only fight jet lag but also rest, recharge and scout – both themselves and the Chiefs.

Kansas City, meanwhile, was coming off one of the most crushing losses of their season, a 22-19 setback on a game-ending kick in Denver.

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) runs against the Kansas City Chiefs in the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Balanced diet

Kansas City was remarkably balanced on offense, with 41 carries and 50 pass plays (46 attempts and four sacks). In context, here’s what the Chiefs did in their five losses this season, all close games.

Week 1, 27-21 loss vs. L.A. Chargers in Brazil: 41 pass plays, 17 carries

Week 2, 20-17 loss vs. Philadelphia: 31 pass plays, 26 carries

Week 5, 31-28 loss at Jacksonville: 41 pass plays, 22 carries

Week 9, 28-21 loss at Buffalo: 37 pass plays, 20 carries

Week 11, 22-19 loss at Denver: 48 pass plays, 14 carries

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (29) runs against Indianapolis Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin (44) in the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Jonathan Taylor went nowhere

Jonathan Taylor entered as not only the NFL’s leading rusher, he also was coming off the best game of his career. He’d just set a franchise record with 286 scrimmage yards (244 rushing, 42 receiving) in the win over the Falcons and became the fourth player in NFL history with three touchdowns in five games within a single season, joining LaDainian Tomlinson (six games in 2006), Marshall Faulk (five in 2000) and Chuck Foreman (five in 1975).

The Chiefs held him to just 58 yards on 16 carries. It was his second-lowest output of the season.

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) runs against Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) in the second quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

“I kind of knew it was gonna happen,” Chris Jones said after the game. “If you look at the track record throughout the year, the running backs we played, nobody busted 100 yards over us. I think we had one runner who had 100 yards over us (James Cook on Nov. 2). But as in stopping the run, we were committed to stopping the run, and then we were able to get after the quarterback.”

The NFL’s No. 1 offense

Kansas City handcuffed the league’s No. 1 offense in both points and yards. The Chiefs held the Colts to season lows in total net yards (255), first downs (10) and net passing yards (181). Steve

Spagnuolo’s unit also limited Indianapolis to 20 points, tying the Colts’ season low, and 74 rushing yards. The only other time this year the Colts had fewer was in a 27-20 loss at Pittsburgh, when Indianapolis committed six turnovers.

