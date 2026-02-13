Why History Tells Chiefs to Prioritize Pass-Rush

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Here’s a tongue twister. Steve Spagnuolo has always prioritized preventing points over pass rush.

“The focus is always going to be to prevent as many points by the offense as possible,” the Chiefs’ defensive coordinator said in December. “That's our job.”

Jan 7, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo looks on during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images | Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images

When pass rush prevents points

But what happens when that job includes leaning on the pass rush to prevent points? Simply put, the Chiefs win Super Bowls.

Spagnuolo has been an invaluable pillar in each of the Chiefs’ three Super Bowl victories since Andy Reid hired him to replace Bob Sutton in 2019. Since that hire, the Chiefs rank fourth in the league in fewest points allowed (20.1 per game).

Dec 31, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) lines up against the Cincinnati Bengals during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

But the Chiefs over that stretch are also 12th in sacks per pass play (6.8). And not coincidentally, Kansas City’s three best seasons in that category – 2019 (when the Chiefs ranked 11th), 2022 (fifth) and 2023 (first) – were also the three years the franchise captured Super Bowls.

Pass rush has to be a priority for Kansas City. And because the team lacks salary-cap room to accommodate one of the league’s most expensive positions, players like Trey Hendrickson, Odafe Oweh and Jaelan Phillips aren’t likely to land with the Chiefs next month.

Mar 1, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach talks to the media during the 2022 NFL Combine. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Draft is the key

But Brett Veach and his staff can certainly look to the draft. Kansas City owns the No. 9 overall choice, and if the team sees a better fit at edge rusher than running back, the Chiefs should pounce on him.

Miami has two enticing prospects, Rueben Bain and Akeem Mesidor. Patrick Mahomes can provide the download on Texas Tech’s David Bailey. Arvell Reese from Ohio State, Cashius Howell from Texas A&M and Zion Young from down the road in Columbia, Mo., also are intriguing prospects.

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa (61) blocks Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese (8) during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Chiefs will have an opportunity to really dive into those players and meet with each in-person at the combine in Indianapolis later this month.

The league has plenty of examples for Kansas City on edge rushers drafted high and paying immediate dividends on their rookie contracts or with the teams that selected and developed them.

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) looks to tackle Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) during the second half at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Last season, Myles Garrett (93.3), Will Anderson (92.5) and Aidan Hutchinson (92.2) represented three of the four highest 2025 pass-rushing grades, according to Pro Football Focus. All three were drafted and developed by their respective teams.

Also consider how impactful an effective pass rush has helped the Chiefs get off the field on third down. In 2023, when the Chiefs became the first team in two decades to repeat as Super Bowl champion, Kansas City not only led the league in sack percentage.

The Chiefs’ defense also posted its best ranking (10th, 37.05 percent) in third-down percentage since Spagnuolo arrived in 2019. Last season, in contrast, Kansas City was a brutal 29th (43.56 percent).

