Chiefs Add Pair of Intriguing Defenders to Practice Squad

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Chiefs’ final game on Sunday means their practice squad expires this week, too. But before that happens, Kansas City will get a good look at a pair of defensive players it might like to re-sign for 2026.

The team on Tuesday signed linebacker Kam Arnold and defensive tackle Marcus Harris to practice-squad contracts. Kansas City now has players filling 12 of 16 available practice-squad spots.

Sep 30, 2023; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Boston College Eagles linebacker Kam Arnold (5) reacts after breaking up a play against the Virginia Cavaliers during the second half at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Kam Arnold

Arnold, a 6-1, 229-pound rookie from Boston College, initially signed with Washington as a non-drafted free agent in May. After the Commanders waived him at the end of the preseason, he’s been out of the league until Tuesday.

The linebacker played 55 games over his five-year college career (2020-24), all at Boston College. He began college as a defensive back.

Auburn Tigers defensive lineman Marcus Harris (50) celebrates after making a goal line stand as Auburn Tigers take on San Jose State Spartans at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. San Jose State Spartans lead Auburn Tigers 10-7 at halftime. | Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Marcus Harris

A 6-3, 295-pound lineman out of Auburn, Harris entered the league as Houston’s seventh-round selection in the 2024 draft. After splitting his rookie campaign between Texans and Patriots practice squads, Harris went to training camp with the Bills in 2025. He briefly rejoined the Texans’ practice squad before coming to Kansas City for a tryout on Monday.

Harris launched his college career at the University of Kansas in 2019 and played two seasons with the Jayhawks before transferring to Auburn. He posted 11 sacks over his three years with the Tigers (2021-23), including seven his final season to earn first-team all-SEC honors.

Nov 16, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyquan Thornton (80) catches the ball past Denver Broncos cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian (29) in the third quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Chiefs brought in 13 players for tryouts on Monday, including quarterbacks Jordan McCloud and Austin Reed. Harris was the only player from that group who wound up signing with the team.

Late last season, Kansas City signed tight end Robert Tonyan and wide receiver Tyquan Thornton to its practice squad. Both players wound up making the team in 2025, with Thornton making the most significant contributions this season.

Jan 18, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Houston Texans running back Dameon Pierce (31) runs the ball against Kansas City Chiefs safety Jaden Hicks (21) during the third quarter of a 2025 AFC divisional round game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The Chiefs, who placed Thornton on injured reserve last week with a concussion, are hoping running back Dameon Pierce can follow a similar path from practice squad to major contributor the following season.

Kansas City made a flurry of transactions last week. Part of those moves included signing four players from the practice squad to the active roster prior to the Denver game: Linebacker Cole Christiansen, defensive end Ethan Downs, defensive end Tyreke Smith, cornerback Melvin Smith.

Aug 23, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Shane Buechele (6) throws the ball against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Kansas City also signed quarterback Shane Buechele to its active roster from the Bills’ practice squad, following the knee injury to Gardner Minshew.

Four players so far this season have gone from the practice squad to starting lineup: Tackles Esa Pole and Chu Godrick, safety Mike Edwards and quarterback Chris Oladokun.

Chiefs Kingdom visits OnSI for the Internet’s most thorough Chiefs news. Now that you’ve found us, don’t miss our absolutely FREE newsletter. Sign up for the latest, emailed each morning: SIGN UP HERE NOW.