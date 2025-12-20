Chiefs Shake Up Backfield in Flurry of Roster Moves
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Dameon Pierce time has arrived for the Kansas City Chiefs.
The veteran running back officially signed to the 53-man roster on Saturday and flew with the team to Tennessee for Sunday’s game (12 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV, Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan).
A 5-10, 215-pound veteran in his fourth year out of Florida, Pierce reportedly had practice-squad offers from five other teams before signing with the Chiefs Nov. 24. To make room on the roster, Kansas City on Saturday waived running back Elijah Mitchell.
Pierce returns on Sunday to Nissan Stadium, where 11 months ago he exploded for a 92-yard touchdown, the longest run from scrimmage by an NFL player in 2024. The back embarrassed linebacker Luke Gifford at the line and hit the third level immediately, then sprinted past three Tennessee players to the end zone.
Pierce and that 4.59-second speed are also available to Kansas City on kickoff returns, where the Chiefs could use him with Tyquan Thornton (concussion) out Sunday.
Mitchell, an unrestricted free agent, never caught on. Activated for the Nov. 16 loss at Denver, the running back was inactive 13 of 14 games this season.
Additional moves
Also Saturday, the Chiefs added two other players to the 53-man roster, tackle Chu Godrick and quarterback Chris Oladokun. Godrick, called into action just two plays into his first NFL game at right tackle last week, replaced Jaylon Moore. An International Player Pathway product, Godrick is expected to get his initial NFL start on Sunday.
Like Godrick, Oladokun has toiled on the team’s practice squad for multiple years. He’ll serve as Gardner Minshew’s backup in the wake of Patrick Mahomes’ season-ending knee surgery.
Also Saturday, the Chiefs placed two players on season-ending injured reserve, opening the door for either Godrick or rookie left tackle Esa Pola – who never played football in high school – to finish the season with valuable starting reps.
Starting right tackle Jawaan Taylor, who hasn’t played since the first half on Thanksgiving in Dallas, is now on injured reserve with an elbow injury.
Chenal may have played final Kansas City game
And after Kansas City placed Leo Chenal (shoulder) on injured reserve Saturday, rookie Jeffrey Bassa also appears to have a prime playing-time opportunity over the season’s final three games. Chenal, one of the team’s best defensive players, may have played his final snap for the Chiefs. He’s eligible for unrestricted free agency in March.
Finally, the Chiefs on Saturday elevated linebacker Cole Christiansen and tackle Matt Waletzko to the gameday roster.
A 6-8, 305-pound lineman out of North Dakota, Waletzko figures to be the team’s swing tackle on Sunday. He signed a practice-squad deal with the Chiefs on Dec. 3.
Since his freshman year at the University of Colorado, Zak Gilbert has worked 30 years in sports, including 18 NFL seasons. He's spent time with four NFL teams, serving as head of communications for both the Raiders and Browns. A veteran of nine Super Bowls, he most recently worked six seasons in the NFL's New York league office. He now serves as the Kansas City Chiefs Beat Writer On SIFollow zaksgilbert