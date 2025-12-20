Chiefs Shake Up Backfield in Flurry of Roster Moves

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Dameon Pierce time has arrived for the Kansas City Chiefs.

The veteran running back officially signed to the 53-man roster on Saturday and flew with the team to Tennessee for Sunday’s game (12 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV, Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan).

A 5-10, 215-pound veteran in his fourth year out of Florida, Pierce reportedly had practice-squad offers from five other teams before signing with the Chiefs Nov. 24. To make room on the roster, Kansas City on Saturday waived running back Elijah Mitchell.

Houston Texans running back Dameon Pierce (31) is stopped by Tennessee Titans linebacker Khalid Duke (47) during the fourth quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Pierce returns on Sunday to Nissan Stadium, where 11 months ago he exploded for a 92-yard touchdown, the longest run from scrimmage by an NFL player in 2024. The back embarrassed linebacker Luke Gifford at the line and hit the third level immediately, then sprinted past three Tennessee players to the end zone.

Pierce and that 4.59-second speed are also available to Kansas City on kickoff returns, where the Chiefs could use him with Tyquan Thornton (concussion) out Sunday.

Mitchell, an unrestricted free agent, never caught on. Activated for the Nov. 16 loss at Denver, the running back was inactive 13 of 14 games this season.

Aug 22, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Elijah Mitchell (25) at the line of scrimmage against the Chicago Bears during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Additional moves

Also Saturday, the Chiefs added two other players to the 53-man roster, tackle Chu Godrick and quarterback Chris Oladokun. Godrick, called into action just two plays into his first NFL game at right tackle last week, replaced Jaylon Moore. An International Player Pathway product, Godrick is expected to get his initial NFL start on Sunday.

Like Godrick, Oladokun has toiled on the team’s practice squad for multiple years. He’ll serve as Gardner Minshew’s backup in the wake of Patrick Mahomes’ season-ending knee surgery.

Sep 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor (74) gestures at the line of scrimmage against the Philadelphia Eagles during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Also Saturday, the Chiefs placed two players on season-ending injured reserve, opening the door for either Godrick or rookie left tackle Esa Pola – who never played football in high school – to finish the season with valuable starting reps.

Starting right tackle Jawaan Taylor, who hasn’t played since the first half on Thanksgiving in Dallas, is now on injured reserve with an elbow injury.

Oct 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Leo Chenal (54) runs onto the field during player introductions prior to the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Chenal may have played final Kansas City game

And after Kansas City placed Leo Chenal (shoulder) on injured reserve Saturday, rookie Jeffrey Bassa also appears to have a prime playing-time opportunity over the season’s final three games. Chenal, one of the team’s best defensive players, may have played his final snap for the Chiefs. He’s eligible for unrestricted free agency in March.

Finally, the Chiefs on Saturday elevated linebacker Cole Christiansen and tackle Matt Waletzko to the gameday roster.

A 6-8, 305-pound lineman out of North Dakota, Waletzko figures to be the team’s swing tackle on Sunday. He signed a practice-squad deal with the Chiefs on Dec. 3.

