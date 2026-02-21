It Is Clear Which Blue-Chip Prospect the Chiefs Need

The Kansas City Chiefs are a team that's on the brink of getting phased out of the NFL as contenders. They missed the playoffs last season, and even if everyone expects them to bounce back this upcoming season, nobody would've predicted that they would end a decade-long streak of making it into the postseason.

The NFL is unpredictable, and the 2026 Chiefs will be one of the hardest teams to gauge. Their star quarterback, Patrick Mahomes , may not be the same player he was before the injury. That's why the Chiefs' coaching staff must use every means possible to make their team better right now.

2026 NFL Mock Draft

FOX Sports released a mock draft this season, in which they make a prediction that many have made before them, and will continue to make after them. The Chiefs' biggest problem on offense was their inability to run the ball. So, what do they do? They select Jeremiyah Love , the best running back in his class and a true "blue-chip" prospect.

The Chiefs rank in the bottom eight of the league in rushing at 106.6 yards per game. Love has 35 rushing touchdowns since 2024, which is the most of any player in that span, and has averaged 6.9 yards per carry over the last two seasons with a whopping 2,497 rushing yards. Love would be a massive boost for a KC team that will need to establish the run more as Patrick Mahomes returns from a torn ACL".

Love would instantly become a fan favorite amongst Chiefs Kingdom due to his speed and jumpcuts, not to mention his patience and versatility with the ball in his hand. He'd likely become their most dangerous offensive weapon if they were able to select him, because he'd work independently on how good or bad Mahomes has been playing.

He's an offensive engine all to himself, but the biggest problem with him is that there's no guarantee he'll be there with the ninth overall pick. Andy Reid shouldn't do anything as rash as trade up for him. As much as he'd solve their problems, there are other ways for them to fix their rushing attack, and other areas of their roster that need attention.

If he's available, there's no question the Chiefs should select him and have him be their franchise running back. What I would like to see from their front office is adaptability, even if he isn't there. Find another way to help out their inefficient rushing attack, even if it means not being able to have Love on their roster.

