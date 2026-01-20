Although Chiefs' Matt Nagy Strikes Out, Options Remain

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Now-former Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy got bad news late Monday night.

One of only two finalists for the Titans, he finished as runner-up to Robert Saleh, who reportedly will become the next Tennessee head coach.

Nagy’s only second interview during this head-coach hiring cycle was in Tennessee on Monday, although he did hold virtual first interviews with the Raiders, Ravens and Cardinals.

Assuming none of those three head-coach options materialize, Nagy should still be a coveted asset for a team – as an autonomous offensive coordinator.

That’s a role he didn’t have as offensive coordinator in Kansas City, where Andy Reid holds autonomy over final offensive shots. Reid on Monday reportedly hired Eric Bieniemy to replace Nagy, whose Chiefs contract expired following the 2025 season.

Nagy is riding several NFL trends that could help him land a play-calling coordinator role.

40 percent of head-coach hires so far need a play-caller

First, four of the 10 head-coach openings have been filled. And three of those four openings went to a head coach with a non-offensive pedigree. John Harbaugh with the Giants is a former Eagles special-teams coordinator under Reid. And like Saleh in Tennessee, the Miami Dolphins on Monday hired a current defensive coordinator in Jeff Hafley.

While Kevin Stefanski in Atlanta is expected to oversee the offense the same way Reid oversees it in Kansas City, Harbaugh, Hafley and Saleh could see Nagy as an attractive candidate to navigate their respective offenses.

Nagy still very viable in Tennessee

Saleh, who just finished a whirlwind 48 hours after San Francisco lost Saturday night at Seattle in the divisional playoffs, could be Nagy’s best shot.

The Titans obviously didn’t see a need to delay their search after Buffalo fired Sean McDermott on Monday morning.

After Harbaugh, Stefanski and Hafley cancelled their second interviews with Tennessee to accept head-coach roles with other teams, Nagy seemed to be the last man standing on Monday morning.

But the Titans interviewed Saleh virtually on Sunday, then flew him to Nashville for a meeting Monday. By the time their heads hit their pillows, they reportedly had zeroed in on Saleh.

Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi knows Nagy well, having worked with him closely in Kansas City for many years. Borgonzi no doubt did his homework on Nagy after the Titans fired Brian Callahan six weeks into the 2025 season.

And Borgonzi saw what Nagy did with a highly drafted quarterback in 2018, when Mitchell Trubisky in his second season led the Bears to a playoff berth and Nagy earned Coach of the Year honors. Nagy could be a great fit for Cam Ward in his second NFL season, too.

