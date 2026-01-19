4 Positives Generated By Bieniemy’s Likely Return to Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Andy Reid has moved swiftly and assertively.

The Kansas City coach, less than 24 hours after the Bears’ season ended, will hire Chicago running backs coach Eric Bieniemy as his new offensive coordinator.

The now-former offensive coordinator Matt Nagy, who replaced Bieniemy in the role three years ago, has a second head-coach interview with the Tennessee Titans this week. Regardless, Nagy’s Chiefs contract has expired and Reid has moved on.

Whether and to what extent Reid interviewed other candidates for the role is unknown. The NFL is generally transparent with regard to interviews, primarily because agents and candidates want the public to know, but teams aren’t obligated to disclose meetings with potential coaches.

Reid said the day after the season ended, after exit meetings with all of his players, that he was neither prepared nor in a hurry to make decisions with regard to his coaching staff.

“I mean, you can go down the list,” Reid said regarding his offensive coordinator on Jan. 5, “but we've got some qualified guys here. I know qualified guys out there, too, so I've got trust in both places. But I haven't got that far. Neither has Nags, so we'll just see where all this goes. And we got a lot of time on that. They can't even interview them in-person until the 19th. I'm not quite rushing here.”

He since has reportedly fired both wide receivers coach Connor Embree and running backs coach Todd Pinkston, and now has reportedly replaced Nagy with Bieniemy.

Here are positives that come from Bieniemy’s return.

Accountability

Kansas City’s penalty discipline has fallen off a cliff since Bieniemy left for Washington before the 2023 season and Nagy took over as offensive coordinator.

In 2022, Bieniemy’s final year in Kansas City, the Chiefs had the fewest offensive penalties in the NFL, 2.06 per game. But in 2023, they jumped to the second most in the league, 3.41. They improved to 2.76 in 2024 (tied for sixth fewest) but jumped back up to eighth most in 2025 at 3.47.

Bieniemy has a reputation for demanding accountability, something the Chiefs sorely lacked in the penalty department. Until a season-ending injury in Week 13, right tackle Jawaan Taylor led the league in penalties. Of his 10 infractions, six of which were pre-snap (two false starts and four illegal-formation flags). That’s likely something that wouldn’t have happened under Bieniemy.

A different Bieniemy

To counter those who argue that Reid isn’t open to new ideas, he just hired an important coach off the staff of Ben Johnson. Widely regarded as one of the league’s premier offensive minds, Johnson taught Bieniemy the offense that has dominated the NFL over the last four years.

With Bieniemy in every offensive meeting next to Johnson, Chicago just finished sixth in the league in yards (369.5 per game) and ninth in points (25.9). The Bears also ranked sixth in first downs per game (21.1) and seventh in third-down conversion rate (42.7 percent). Kansas City struggled in all four of those areas.

They also struggled in the run game. Meanwhile, in Chicago, Bieniemy helped D’Andre Swift to a career-best season. The sixth-year veteran averaged 4.9 yards per tote, including career highs in rushing touchdowns (nine) and rushing yards (1,087).

Prior to arriving in Chicago, Bieniemy spent one season as offensive coordinator at UCLA (2024) and one with the Commanders (2023), where he called offensive plays. His offensive knowledge has grown immensely.

After five seasons as Chiefs running backs coach (2013-17), Bieniemy served five years as Kansas City offensive coordinator (2018-22). Reid promoted him after Nagy left for a four-year stint as head coach of the Bears.

Respect in building could convince Kelce to return

From Patrick Mahomes to Steve Spagnuolo, Bieniemy earned a great deal of respect from Chiefs players and coaches over his first 10 years in Kansas City (2013-22).

And one of those players, Travis Kelce, might even be encouraged to return for a 14th season after learning of Bieniemy’s return.

With Bieniemy as offensive coordinator, Kelce enjoyed his three highest single-season receptions totals (110 in 2022, 105 in 2020 and 103 in 2018). The tight end’s touchdown receptions and receiving yards were significantly better with Bieniemy in that role.

Overall, offense was simply better

Kelce wasn’t the only one to show significantly better production under Bieniemy compared to Nagy.

Over the last three seasons (2023-25), Kansas City has averaged 348.3 net offensive yards per game, 18th in the NFL over that span. With Bieniemy as offensive coordinator from 2018-22, the Chiefs ranked first with 416.5 net yards per game.

With Nagy as Chiefs offensive coordinator from 2023-25, Mahomes posted a 92.0 passer rating, 21st in the NFL over that period. With Bieniemy in that role from 2018-22, the quarterback was first in the league with a 106.0 mark.

