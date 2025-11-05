Why Chiefs Still Have Nothing To Fear
The Kansas City Chiefs' season may be at an all-time low, and that's saying something, as they started off the season 0 - 2. They were outgunned by the Buffalo Bills and sent them packing into their bye week. The Chiefs now sit at 5 - 4 and are firmly in third place in the AFC West. If the NFL season came to a close today, the Chiefs would be out of the playoffs completely.
A win on the road would've propelled them to the top of the NFL world and cemented Patrick Mahomes as the favorite for an MVP this season. Instead, the Chiefs have to ask themselves during their bye week if their roster is ready to compete for the second half of the season.
Nothing To Fear?
Shanna McCarriston is a sports writer for CBS Sports, and she wrote an article breaking down how the Chiefs are still the favorites to win the Super Bowl despite their precarious situation. Call it recency bias, but there's a reason they remain the favorite despite not playing their best football as of late.
"Despite being outside of the playoff bubble, the Chiefs are still among the favorites to not just make Super Bowl LX, but win it all. Kansas City's recent history of success is enough to make bettors believe in the team, even with an uncharacteristic start", said McCarriston.
The grim reality the Chiefs are facing is that the rest of the league is catching up to speed with the Chiefs' formula of success. Mahomes' struggles against the Bills are indicative of that. The Chiefs' dynasty has been defined by their ability to respond under pressure.
Things may look bad for the Chiefs right now, but they're still the favorites to win the Super Bowl for a reason. They've come up time and time again in clutch scenarios, and Andy Reid has adapted their offense in the past. They have what it takes to come back from their bye and dominate once again, but will this year be the start of the end for the Chiefs' dynasty?
