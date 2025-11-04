Arrowhead Report

The Direction the Chiefs Badly Need To Move In

The Kansas City Chiefs are in the thick of their championship window. They need to make a move after losing in week 9.

Fernando Alfaro-Donis

Nov 2, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) reacts in the second half against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
The NFL trade deadline is less than a week away, and the Kansas City Chiefs have been twiddling their thumbs despite their poor 5 - 4 record. The Chiefs have proved in the past that they can overcome regular-season difficulties and look in for the playoffs, but are they so far behind that it's out of reach for them?

If the regular season were to end today, the Chiefs would be removed from the playoffs entirely. They're in the thick of their championship window, potentially the last with Travis Kelce as a big component of their offense. The Chiefs face a grim reality if they don't do something to shake up their roster.

What Should They Do?

Andy Reid
Tyler Sullivan is a sports writer for CBS Sports, and he wrote an article breaking down what each team should be doing at the NFL trade deadline. For the Chiefs, Sullivan believes they should go all in on this season's championship window and be a buyer at the deadline.

"The Kansas City Chiefs are the betting favorite to win the Super Bowl, and the offense got a massive boost with the return of Rashee Rice. That said, they could look to bolster their defensive line for the stretch run. Given that they are in the thick of a championship window, K.C. will always look to add", said Sullivan.

Rashee Rice
The Chiefs losing to the Buffalo Bills, in the manner they did, is indicative of how badly the Chiefs need more help along the defensive line. They couldn't stop Josh Allen through the air or on the ground, and they had problems with the Bills' run game all game long.

Their defense has been able to bottle up teams like the hobbled Baltimore Ravens and Washington Commanders. However, against some of the better contenders in the NFL, their defense couldn't stop any of their high-flying offenses. Their only statement win this season has been against the Detroit Lions, and since then, their offense has gotten back on track.

Travis Kelce
I previously linked Chuba Hubbard as a player the Chiefs should trade for, but a defensive line would be much more important for their team's success moving forward. This is one of the last years their comic corps has been together; they must capitalize and make a move soon.

Fernando Alfaro-Donis found his passion for sports playing high school football, which led him to pursue journalism as an English major at UCLA. He also covers the UCLA Bruins and the Los Angeles Rams as an On SI team reporter.