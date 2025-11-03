What the Chiefs Must Address
The Kansas City Chiefs didn't just lose to the Buffalo Bills, but got thoroughly outclassed. Their defense had no answer for the reigning MVP, as Josh Allen made big throw after big throw. It wasn't only their defense that struggled, but their offense did as well.
Patrick Mahomes had one of his worst career outings ever, finishing with one interception and zero touchdowns, as well as a QBR of 50. The Chiefs were sent packing into their bye week, with a lot of questions and few answers.
What Must Be Addressed
The NFL trade deadline is a few days away, and the Chiefs have yet to make any significant moves. The Chiefs are currently 5 - 4 heading into their bye week, and after they come out of it, they have to be in a better spot if they seriously wanna contend for another Super Bowl.
While against the Bills, their passing game wasn't in sync, it's usually their run game that holds the offense back. Isiah Pacheco was unavailable for them, and his absence was felt all game. Their leading rusher was Kareem Hunt with 11 carries for 49 yards, which is unacceptable for a team desperately trying to win now.
With the trade deadline being so close, and this Chiefs loss showing them they're still far away from being the best team in the AFC, the Chiefs may feel pressured to make a move to bolster their championship window for this season.
The Chiefs' name has been linked to many running backs over the course of the season, namely Breece Hall and Alvin Kamara. However, I think they should be thinking about another running back, one currently employed by the Carolina Panthers.
At one point in time, it looked like Chuba Hubbard would be the star who leads the Panthers' running back room for the foreseeable future. Rico Dowdle put an end to those plans, as his explosive play has completely overshadowed Hubbard this season. The starting job is all but his, leaving Hubbard as the odd one out.
Hubbard would be a reliable, cheap alternative to the big names, like Kamara or Hall. He wouldn't transform their offense with his inclusion, but would give their run game a much-needed jolt of energy and quickness. I think due to their loss, the Chiefs will trade for a running back, and Hubbard is a very likely candidate they should look out for.
