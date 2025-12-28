Andy Reid Quietly Played Role in Pop-Tarts Victory
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kalani Sitake devoured his handful of Pop-Tart heaven on Saturday, like a big orca swallowing a guppie.
Elated because his No. 12 Cougars had just erased an 11-point deficit, finishing the season on a resounding note with a 25-21 win over No. 24 Georgia Tech in the Pop-Tarts Bowl. And without Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, BYU likely would’ve had to rally in Orlando without Sitake.
Penn State was hot on his trail
Sitake, 50, was reportedly a top Penn State target in early December. The Nittany Lions were moving quickly to replace James Franklin and Sitake was securely in their crosshairs.
Then, Sitake got a call from Reid. And whatever the Chiefs coach said to Sitake, it helped convince him to turn down reportedly $10 million per year from Penn State, more than double his salary.
Instead, Sitake signed a new deal with his alma mater that made him the Big 12’s second-highest-paid coach and got an additional $10-15 million in NIL commitments for his football program.
“I think it's great,” Reid said Dec. 5, asked about his phone call with Sitake. “They've got such a good thing going and I know a lot of people up there, and proud of them for what they've done. Great university. They do a whole lot of good for whole lot of folks.
“But I'm glad. I'm glad that he's staying because he's one of those guys, a good person. I mean, really good person, and he does a heck of a job recruiting, and the people up there love him. So, I think he's a real positive.”
After the call
After Reid’s phone call and signing the extension, Sitake took his team to the Big 12 championship at AT&T Stadium, only 10 days after the Chiefs lost to the Cowboys in a 31-28 Thanksgiving heartbreaker.
But Sitake’s group lost to Patrick Mahomes’ school, Texas Tech, a 34-7 setback that cost the Cougars a berth in the College Football Playoff.
Reid undoubtedly encouraged Sitake to keep going, and BYU accepted a bid to meet Georgia Tech in the Pop-Tarts Bowl. The Cougars finished 12-2.
LaVell Edwards brought Reid to BYU in time for the 1978 season. Reid launched his coaching career with Edwards as a graduate assistant in 1982.
