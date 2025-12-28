Andy Reid Quietly Played Role in Pop-Tarts Victory

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kalani Sitake devoured his handful of Pop-Tart heaven on Saturday, like a big orca swallowing a guppie.

Elated because his No. 12 Cougars had just erased an 11-point deficit, finishing the season on a resounding note with a 25-21 win over No. 24 Georgia Tech in the Pop-Tarts Bowl. And without Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, BYU likely would’ve had to rally in Orlando without Sitake.

Penn State was hot on his trail

Sitake, 50, was reportedly a top Penn State target in early December. The Nittany Lions were moving quickly to replace James Franklin and Sitake was securely in their crosshairs.

Then, Sitake got a call from Reid. And whatever the Chiefs coach said to Sitake, it helped convince him to turn down reportedly $10 million per year from Penn State, more than double his salary.

Mar 14, 2024; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid watches the game between the Brigham Young Cougars and the Texas Tech Red Raiders at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Instead, Sitake signed a new deal with his alma mater that made him the Big 12’s second-highest-paid coach and got an additional $10-15 million in NIL commitments for his football program.

“I think it's great,” Reid said Dec. 5, asked about his phone call with Sitake. “They've got such a good thing going and I know a lot of people up there, and proud of them for what they've done. Great university. They do a whole lot of good for whole lot of folks.

“But I'm glad. I'm glad that he's staying because he's one of those guys, a good person. I mean, really good person, and he does a heck of a job recruiting, and the people up there love him. So, I think he's a real positive.”

Dec 6, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; BYU Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake during the second half against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

After the call

After Reid’s phone call and signing the extension, Sitake took his team to the Big 12 championship at AT&T Stadium, only 10 days after the Chiefs lost to the Cowboys in a 31-28 Thanksgiving heartbreaker.

But Sitake’s group lost to Patrick Mahomes’ school, Texas Tech, a 34-7 setback that cost the Cougars a berth in the College Football Playoff.

Dec 27, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; BYU Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake gets pop-tarts dumped on him after they beat the against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Reid undoubtedly encouraged Sitake to keep going, and BYU accepted a bid to meet Georgia Tech in the Pop-Tarts Bowl. The Cougars finished 12-2.

LaVell Edwards brought Reid to BYU in time for the 1978 season. Reid launched his coaching career with Edwards as a graduate assistant in 1982.

