Mahomes Explains Love for Texas Tech Amid Aikman’s UCLA Divorce

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Last month, Troy Aikman said Patrick Mahomes had some of the best vision he’d ever seen in an NFL quarterback.

But the vision they share for the future of their respective alma maters is vastly different.

Aikman, who throughout his life has taken time to handwrite thoughtful notes to colleagues, said he’s done helping UCLA. The Bruins apparently haven’t reciprocated the love, and worse yet, they blamed school protocol.

Contrast that divorce with the marriage between Mahomes and Texas Tech.

“They'll put my name on a room,” Mahomes said Wednesday, “and I haven't done anything to even put my name on the room. So, they definitely show me love. And that kind of goes vice versa. I really like to see the people that are in charge there and how they've had success doing the right thing with the right people.”

“All these guys have went through the process of building the program, and so it's cool to see them have success. That along with all the other guys and how they've kind of all bought into the brand.”

Texas Tech alum and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes joins the College GameDay set as the guest picker before a Big 12 Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, at Jones AT&T Stadium. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Red Raiders storming into College Football Playoff

That brand got a major boost on Sunday when Texas Tech earned the No. 4 seed and a first-round bye in the College Football Playoff. Unlike some of Mahomes’ disappointed teammates, he’ll be watching his team in a bowl.

Texas Tech gets the winner of No. 12 James Madison and No. 5 Oregon, on New Year’s Day in the Capital One Orange Bowl.

Texas Tech's Behren Morton prepares to throw against BYU during the Big 12 Conference championship football game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2025, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“It's just really cool because, obviously, you can say you're going to do things, and you can put money into it, but you got to build the culture,” Mahomes added Wednesday. “You got to build the culture of what it's about. And you can see it when they play football, that they truly love each other.

“And so, for them to be able to get into the playoffs, win the Big 12 championship, which I know was their first goal, and have an opportunity to go compete for a national championship, I'm excited to watch them go through that process.”

Dec 6, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders head coach Joey McGuire celebrates after the win against the BYU Cougars at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Another type of process

And while the Red Raiders go through that process -- conducting meetings this week inside the Womble Football Center in a room named after Mahomes solely out of love -- UCLA is going through another type of process.

And losing one of its most important benefactors doesn’t help.

Nov 12, 1988; Pasadena, CA, USA; FILE PHOTO; UCLA Bruins quarterback Troy Aikman (8) in action against the Stanford Cardinal at the Rose Bowl. UCLA defeated Stanford 27-17. Mandatory Credit: Photo By Imagn Images | RVR Photos-Imagn Images

“I gave money to a kid, I won’t mention who,” Aikman said on the Sportsmedia with Richard Deitsch podcast. “I’ve done it one time at UCLA, never met the young man. He was there a year, he left after the year.

“I wrote a sizable check, and he went to another school. I didn’t even get so much as a thank-you note. So, it’s one of those deals, to where I’m done with NIL. I want to see UCLA be successful, but I’m done with it.”

