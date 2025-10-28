Overall Performance Review From the Chiefs' Week 8 Victory
In this episode of the Kansas City Chiefs Insider Podcast, we break down what led the Chiefs to victory over the Washington Commanders in Week 8's edition of Monday Night Football.
To Watch Today's Episode, Click Below:
Below is a partial transcript from offensive coordinator Matt Nagy from Oct 24, 2025, leading into the Week 8 matchup vs the Commanders.
Q: On the offensive line’s performance.
NAGY: “It’s been good. It’s been really well. The guys are prepared. That’s part of the deal there is make sure that you’re prepared and make sure you understand your role and then a guy like (Mike) Caliendo comes in and does a great job stepping in last week. These guys are ready. They practice the right way and then when you have – really being good in the red zone last week, being great situationally (on) third and fourth down and then protecting the football you got to take advantage of that."
"We want to keep that going. We want to show – you also have to be careful, in my opinion of when you win, some of the stuff that you’re not doing right getting deodorized by winning. You got to make sure that you stay on top of that and on Monday when they come back in, you show them what we didn’t do right and how we need to make sure that just because we won, that’s not okay. We need to stay on top of that.”
Q: What’s the challenge that you give the offense to keep raising the team’s floor and ceiling?
NAGY: “To keep the execution at a high, right now, which it is. The execution by these players has been great. Protect the football. That has been a key element is making sure that with our defense that we have, if we protect the football and we score touchdowns, we’re always going to be in good shape. And then never get relaxed with the details."
"This is a detailed offense, and so just when you think you’re doing everything the right way, all of a sudden one little detail can hurt you. I think our coaching staff, (Head) Coach (Andy) Reid, all the guys (and) the players, they’re professionals.”
Chiefs Kingdom, your breaking news and in-depth info is always available and always free with OnSI; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert, and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). Plus, tell us your thoughts by visiting our Facebook page (here).