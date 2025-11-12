Andy Reid Explains What Makes Sean Payton, Broncos So Challenging
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City head coach Andy Reid spoke from the podium before practice Wednesday. The Chiefs (5-4) will visit the Broncos (8-2) on Sunday (3:25 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV, Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan).
To view his comments, watch and read below:
“All right, as far as the injuries go, really the only one that won't practice today is (Isiah) Pacheco. Everybody else will go. We look forward to the challenge of playing Denver. Good football team, well coached. Sean's (Payton) done a nice job up there, as their coordinators have. So, look forward to being in Denver, which is a great venue for football and great for the National Football League with two good teams playing each other.”
On head-to-head matchups with Sean Payton and what makes Denver so difficult:
“Yeah, good players, good coaches. They've got good schemes, they're well coached and they play hard. He does a nice job with it.”
On Denver as the latest in a murderer’s row of staunch defensive lines:
“Yeah, that's really a strength of theirs, on the defensive side. They got good defense but I mean that D-line, it starts with them. It's a nice challenge for our offensive line. And like I mentioned before, we've had this string of good D-lines that we've been going against, and so it gives you another opportunity to continue to grow as a group and look forward to that challenge. I mean, that's what this is all about. You love that. You love that you get to play a good football team.”
On the growth he’s seen from Bo Nix:
“Yeah, he's picking up what Sean's asking him to do, and then executing and doing a good job with that. And that's a primary responsibility of the quarterback. You're going to be given a scheme, and you got to become a master of it and make everybody around you better. And he's done a nice job with that.”
On Nix experiencing struggles this season, and young quarterbacks in general:
“Yeah, listen, they kind of all go through a little bit of that. But he's also won games, which ends up being the most important thing, and during tough times. But you see that around the league. You see that all these guys’ teams have an opportunity to study and they get to up their game, and then they continue to grow. They grow, grow, grow for a few years, and then they either make it or they don't make it at that point.
“So, to be able to sustain it for years is quite a tribute to these guys. But he's a young guy that's continuing to see some different curve balls there.”
On the state of the 5-4 Chiefs coming out of the bye week, whether players understand the importance of winning now and public pressure:
“Yeah, sure. They understand that. And they were out there, and we (coaches) can go lock ourselves in the office and doing that stuff is good. They're out there and they're here, and they hear everything, see everything with the time off. And so, they understand. They’re focused, locked in, ready to go, ready to get back to work and get better. And that's, as a head coach, that's all you can ask for.”
On Bills rookie Maxwell Hairston saying he’s seen tendencies in Xavier Worthy:
“Yeah, listen, everybody's got a tendency somewhere along the line. That's how it works.
If you watch enough tape, you're gonna see certain things. So, the objective is to give them that against different looks. So, we look at all that and keep track of that, and we ask players to do the same thing. And Xavier, smart kid. He gets all that. But I'm not sure. We'll see.”
On how much the team learned from successes over the season’s first half, vs. the last game:
“What we try to do, and I think with technology now, it's different than it was few years back, you're able to stay up on that. You've got the (Mike) Fraziers and Marks (DeLeone) around the league here, where you've got these guys that kind of keep you abreast of what's going on, what your tendencies are, what you need to work on. And what you show in certain spots, and down and distances, all that.
“So, they do a pretty good job. So, when you go back and you put it all together and look at it, you're kind of fine-tuning what they've already gone through. You just have more time to do it. And is it beneficial? Yeah, the proof is in the pudding. So, if we can do better than it's been, good evaluation period.”
On whether Josh Simmons is ready to jump back into the lineup against Denver’s fierce pass rush, including Nik Bonitto:
“Yeah, we'll just see. Let's see. Haven't even got him out for a practice yet. So, let's see how, all that. He'll jump in and we’ll see what he can do, and mix it up out there and do what we do, and then we'll go from there. So, I just want to see him back. I'm glad he's back and going.”
On Denver’s Talanoa Hufanga:
“Yeah, I think that's a good add. He's been banged up a little bit in years past, but he's playing his tail off right now. Smart, smart kid. Good leverage guy. So, if they ask him to stay on outside leverage, he's gonna stay on outside leverage. He's gonna be disciplined. And then, if they ask him to get in the box and blitz and do that dirty work, he's all-in there, too. So good football player. Real good.”
On what signs he’d like to see from Josh Simmons to show he’s ready to return to play:
“Let's just see what kind of shape he's in. But you get back into the football swing, so let's see how he is. I’m sure he's gonna be okay, but we'll see.”
On the pride and consistency needed to win nine consecutive division titles:
“Yeah, well, it's important that you spend time on that. And the thing about our division here is, it's strong, strong division. Our AFC West is tremendously strong, and we're all trying to shoot for the same thing. They're all good teams, and they're well coached.”
On Denver’s ability to win close games this season:
“I mean, they win. They find a way to win. And so, we've been through that, and the way that this league is right now, you gotta be able to do that. The parity in this thing is pretty crazy, especially in the AFC West.”
On whether asking Simmons to step in after four games away against a formidable defensive front is a big challenge:
“Yeah, it absolutely is. I gotta see, see what he's got rolling, and when I've seen a couple practices, I'll be able to figure it out somewhere here, hopefully.”
