Andy Reid Updates LT Situation After Return of Josh Simmons
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Josh Simmons is back.
Whether he’s back in the starting lineup remains uncertain. The Chiefs (5-4) visit Denver (8-2) on Sunday (3:25 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV, Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan).
Andy Reid on Monday addressed the rookie’s situation for the first time since the player returned to the team during the Chiefs’ bye week.
“What we'll do is just see where we're at here,” Reid said Monday afternoon. “We know we've got a good player in there now. We know what Josh is capable of and all that, so we'll just see where we're at when they get back.”
The good player in there now is Jaylon Moore, who’s played fairly well starting the past four games at left tackle in Simmons’ absence. A first-round draft pick, Simmons left the team hours before kickoff on Oct. 12 to tend to a personal family situation, before returning last week.
“Jaylon, he's done a nice job for us,” Reid said. “I think just asking him to jump in after the season's been going for a couple months here, that's a tough ask -- especially against the D-lines we're playing. But he's done a respectable job.”
With Simmons and without Simmons
Patrick Mahomes passed for more yards in those four games with Moore as his left tackle (273.0 per game) compared to five games with Simmons (251.4). The quarterback also threw fewer passes with Moore (33.3 attempts per game) compared to Simmons (36.6).
However, the Chiefs allowed more sacks with Moore (2.5 per game) compared to Simmons (1.4). But with Moore, Mahomes had a much better passer rating (104.6) and completion percentage (66.2). With Simmons, Mahomes had a 93.5 passer rating and 63.4 completion percentage.
Keep in mind, though, that the Chiefs’ first three games were without both Xavier Worthy and Rashee Rice, obvious factors in their offensive resurgence over the last month.
Getting back into football shape
Reid wouldn’t reveal whether Simmons is in shape, but did acknowledge the rookie has been working out. The coach also explained how his players have handled Simmons’ absence.
“Players always are concerned about other players’ well-being,” Reid said. “That's first of all. But on the other hand, they also move forward and they don't necessarily look back.
“So, they giddy up and go, on what's there today, and let's go. They go 100 miles an hour with that. But I think it's a blend of things. They're not dwelling on that, but they want to make sure he's okay as a human being.”
Reid said previously there was positive communication during Simmons’ time away, while the rookie tended to family matters.
