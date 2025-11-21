Arrowhead Report

The Key Role Chiefs' Secondary Must Play Against Jonathan Taylor

What Kansas City Chiefs defensive backs coach Dave Merritt said Thursday.

Zak Gilbert

Oct 27, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson (35) and Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Chamarri Conner (27) tackles Washington Commanders wide receiver Luke McCaffrey (11) during the first quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Oct 27, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson (35) and Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Chamarri Conner (27) tackles Washington Commanders wide receiver Luke McCaffrey (11) during the first quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City defensive backs coach Dave Merritt spoke from the podium before practice on Thursday. The Chiefs (5-5) are hosting Indianapolis (8-2) on Sunday (12 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV, Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan).

To view his full press conference, watch and read below:

On missed takeaway opportunities and lack of interceptions:

“Yeah, I think, that question was asked a couple times. With the style of defense we play, a lot of times, guys have their backs turned to the ball, to the quarterback, so it's not as easy to have picks. But overall, we have had some opportunities that you wish that you can have back. Just tips and overthrows are always going to be in every game we have. And so, some of those tips and overthrows, you would love to capitalize on them. But yeah, definitely would love to have more turnovers. We're harping that every week.”

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton (32) and linebacker Drue Tranquill (23) can’t intercept a bobbled pass during the second quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On playing veteran Kristian Fulton vs. further developing rookie Nohl Williams:

“Yeah. I mean, I think, when you look at it, Kristian was brought in here to play, and I think we all know that. And so, when all of a sudden, a young man who was brought in here to play, when he's ready to go, you're trying to get him in there. You're trying to get him into a rotation. And so, he had some setbacks earlier in his career, here, and so he's ready to go. And so, we're going to continue to try to give Nohl some snaps as well as Kristian. But he was brought in here to play for us.”

Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Nohl Williams (20) breaks up a pass intended for Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Deandre Hopkins (10) during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

On the depth chart in the defensive secondary:

“I think you look at that defensive back room, I tell all the guys, you're all starters. You have to be ready to go. And when we put together a gameplan, whether it's Jaden Hicks over another guy, who do you put in to play that particular week, it's all based on the offensive personnel that we're facing.

“But to have the luxury of having multiple corners as well as multiple safeties is something that a lot of teams don't have. And so, the fact that Nohl was able to play early and get a lot of experience, that helps him out and as well as helping us out. So as far as, is it still up in the air? I think it's just a rotational deal that we're just trying to make sure that for that particular gameplan, where we're playing against, okay, ‘His skillset suits us a little better.’”

Sep 21, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson (3) throws under pressure from Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson (35) in the second quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

On whether Jaylen Watson has achieved the consistency the Chiefs wanted:

“I think so. I think so. He wished he had a couple of plays that he can have back, especially this last game. But you have a guy who came in here as a free-agent signing this offseason (Kristian Fulton), and (Watson) came to camp with a mindset that I'm gonna take care of business. And that's what he's done all year long.

“He sees himself as a starter, and so he was able to go out there and take the field and play for us the entire season. So, you love to continue to build these young guys up and be able to have guys that can mix in and out. But at the same time, you want a guy to be able to stay in and get reps, and not necessarily looking over his shoulder wondering, ‘Okay, am I going to be subbed in and out?’ So Jaylen has done a nice job for us.”

On Colts rookie tight end Tyler Warren:

“Strong hands at the point of attack. First of all, he can block. I mean, I think he's one of the better blocking tight ends in the league. But this kid is savvy. I mean, he has strong hands at the top of the route. He has a big catch radius.

“I think the effort that all those guys give is something that you can just turn on and tape and see. You see every guy over there that is just giving great effort, but tight end specifically. I think just, he's just such a big kid at 6-5, and all of a sudden you throw that ball up, it's like throwing up an alley-oop to a basketball player. But I think the kid has a bright future. He's done a nice job.”

Oct 19, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Indianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren (84) celebrates a touchdown with head coach Shane Steichen in the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

On containing running back Jonathan Taylor, from a defensive-back perspective:

“Huge, huge. You put on a tape, you see him bouncing outside. You see him going up inside. And being able to play vice-tackle football, where the corner’s outside, the safety’s inside, on both sides of the runner, that's going to be huge for all of us.”

“But once it breaks through that first level, and even possibly coming to that second level, we have to be able to, ‘He's outside, I'm inside,’ and vice tackling to make sure we come up with a body part. So, we play a big part. Definitely.”

