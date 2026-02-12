Three Cornerbacks Chiefs Could Sign in Free Agency

The cornerback position is an integral part of the Kansas City Chiefs' defense, where they are asked a multitude of assignments while also presenting man coverage strengths to force quarterbacks into tighter windows and high-profile throws. That is the brilliance of defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo at work, but change is coming at the position, one way or another.

This offseason will signal some change for the Chiefs, with the need for remodeling at key positions. Kristian Fulton is likely to return along with second-year cornerback Nohl Williams, but Trent McDuffie's future in Kansas City is up in the air, and he could be moved to create more money and add more draft capital for the franchise in this year's NFL Draft.

While free agency is over a month away, I want to make sure Chiefs fans are prepared for what is to come with potential targets in the open market this offseason. The cornerback position doesn't offer many high-profile defenders, but that could change with cuts. Either way, let's look at three corners the Chiefs could sign in free agency at the start of the league year in mid-March.

Tariq Woolen and Josh Jobe, Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks' top outside cornerbacks shone in the postseason on their way to winning Super Bowl LX. These corners, Woolen and Jobe, thrived in man or match coverage, which allowed them to utilize their respective skill sets. If either of them were to join the Chiefs' defense, they would be matched with a defensive coordinator in Spagnuolo who would allow them to be versatile in their coverage assignments.

There are similarities between Spagnuolo and Macdonald, as both will showcase pre-, mid-, and post-snap disguises and trickery to throw offenses off balance, so Woolen and Jobe wouldn't deal with a significant transition into a new defense. Woolen's size and athleticism as a press defender and Jobe's downhill explosiveness to pair with vertical coverage ability would be a sound fit for either player under Spagnuolo.

Greg Newsome II, Jacksonville Jaguars

Newsome's inconsistencies have always been frustrating, considering the talent he has as a man defender. While there were flashes in Jacksonville and his original home in Cleveland, it has never clicked to this point. The Chiefs will need more depth at cornerback, and thankfully, Newsome won't be expensive, rather a cheap short-term contract in the making who could take full advantage with an incentive-laced deal, giving Kansas City depth and man ability behind proven starters.

