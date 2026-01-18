Another Overnight Domino Falls for Chiefs’ Nagy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Arthur Blank on Saturday night wasn’t going to allow Kevin Stefanski to leave his Atlanta home without an accepted offer to become the next Falcons head coach.

And Matt Nagy’s prospects for the Titans’ job improved overnight. Stefanski, now head coach in Atlanta, joined John Harbaugh as the second Tennessee prospect this week to cancel his second interview with Mike Borgonzi and the Titans.

Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley is shown before their game against the Houston Texans Sunday, October 20, 2024 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Next domino to fall for Nagy's prospects?

Will Jeff Hafley join that group in leaving Tennessee at the altar?

The Packers’ defensive coordinator and former Boston College head coach has emerged as Miami’s front-runner to replace Mike McDaniel after the first round of interviews. New general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan, who worked with Hafley in Green Bay, is reportedly scheduling an in-person second interview early in the week.

But the Titans also want Hafley for Interview No. 2 in Nashville, and where he opts to go first could tip off his next destination. Matt LaFleur is so sure Hafley will leave that the Packers head coach is already interviewing potential defensive coordinators.

Oct 12, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy hugs tight end Travis Kelce (87) prior to a game against the Detroit Lions at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Nagy, meanwhile, remains firmly in play for the Titans. The Chiefs’ offensive coordinator at this point is the only guaranteed second interview for Borgonzi, a longtime Kansas City executive before joining the Titans last January. Nagy earned NFL Coach of the Year honors at his first head-coaching stop, Chicago.

The fact that Navy even got a second interview is impressive, considering the Titans wanted interviews with a league-high 18 other candidates in the first round.

Sep 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh walks off of the field after the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

If not head coach, autonomous OC?

But Saturday’s playoff games are expected to add other threats to Nagy’s candidacy. Even before San Francisco got blown out by Seattle on Saturday night, 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh was scheduled to interview virtually with the Titans on Sunday, per SI insider Albert Breer. Borgonzi also is scheduled to meet in-person with former Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon Sunday.

“That list, of course, could grow,” Breer wrote Saturday, “with Saleh considered a solid candidate for that job.”

Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy (left) and head coach Andy Reid against the Buffalo Bills during the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

He’s even more of a solid candidate now that his 49ers season is over. Saleh reportedly will take over defensive playcalling at his next head-coaching stop. That means Nagy could remain viable as an offensive playcaller under a defensive head coach such as Saleh or Hafley, for example.

Former Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith, still closely connected with his old team, said last week he’s hearing that Nagy isn’t expected to return. Nagy’s Kansas City contract has expired.

Chiefs Kingdom, advance in your postseason tournament by keeping that browser right here. You’ve found the best news and analysis from your beloved Chiefs, ready 24/7. And don’t ever miss another story; register for our FREE newsletter – with all the latest each morning … SIGN UP HERE NOW.