Another Overnight Domino Falls for Chiefs’ Nagy
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Arthur Blank on Saturday night wasn’t going to allow Kevin Stefanski to leave his Atlanta home without an accepted offer to become the next Falcons head coach.
And Matt Nagy’s prospects for the Titans’ job improved overnight. Stefanski, now head coach in Atlanta, joined John Harbaugh as the second Tennessee prospect this week to cancel his second interview with Mike Borgonzi and the Titans.
Next domino to fall for Nagy's prospects?
Will Jeff Hafley join that group in leaving Tennessee at the altar?
The Packers’ defensive coordinator and former Boston College head coach has emerged as Miami’s front-runner to replace Mike McDaniel after the first round of interviews. New general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan, who worked with Hafley in Green Bay, is reportedly scheduling an in-person second interview early in the week.
But the Titans also want Hafley for Interview No. 2 in Nashville, and where he opts to go first could tip off his next destination. Matt LaFleur is so sure Hafley will leave that the Packers head coach is already interviewing potential defensive coordinators.
Nagy, meanwhile, remains firmly in play for the Titans. The Chiefs’ offensive coordinator at this point is the only guaranteed second interview for Borgonzi, a longtime Kansas City executive before joining the Titans last January. Nagy earned NFL Coach of the Year honors at his first head-coaching stop, Chicago.
The fact that Navy even got a second interview is impressive, considering the Titans wanted interviews with a league-high 18 other candidates in the first round.
If not head coach, autonomous OC?
But Saturday’s playoff games are expected to add other threats to Nagy’s candidacy. Even before San Francisco got blown out by Seattle on Saturday night, 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh was scheduled to interview virtually with the Titans on Sunday, per SI insider Albert Breer. Borgonzi also is scheduled to meet in-person with former Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon Sunday.
“That list, of course, could grow,” Breer wrote Saturday, “with Saleh considered a solid candidate for that job.”
He’s even more of a solid candidate now that his 49ers season is over. Saleh reportedly will take over defensive playcalling at his next head-coaching stop. That means Nagy could remain viable as an offensive playcaller under a defensive head coach such as Saleh or Hafley, for example.
Former Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith, still closely connected with his old team, said last week he’s hearing that Nagy isn’t expected to return. Nagy’s Kansas City contract has expired.
Since his freshman year at the University of Colorado, Zak Gilbert has worked 30 years in sports, including 18 NFL seasons. He's spent time with four NFL teams, serving as head of communications for both the Raiders and Browns. A veteran of nine Super Bowls, he most recently worked six seasons in the NFL's New York league office. He now serves as the Kansas City Chiefs Beat Writer On SIFollow zaksgilbert