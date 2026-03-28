Assessing Level of Risk for Top WRs at No. 9 for Chiefs

In most cases, teams within the top 10 of the draft order have a good sense of the direction they will go with their early first-round pick.

That is not the case for the Kansas City Chiefs, who have a slew of weaknesses they must address in the 2026 NFL Draft . Additionally, after the No. 1 pick, which will be Fernando Mendoza, the possibilities from that point forward are all over the map.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Because of this, the Chiefs, who have their draft board mostly set, if not already finalized, are not guaranteed to land a player of their preference if they choose to stay at the ninth pick. If one of the top pass rushers in this year's class - Arvell Reese, David Bailey, and Rueben Bain Jr. - is not available, Kansas City could turn its attention towards the wide receiver position.

Carnell Tate, Jordyn Tyson, and Makai Lemon have been consistently labeled as the top receiver prospects in this year's draft. Let's assess the level of risk with each one if the Chiefs are deciding between all three at No. 9.

Carnell Tate's Level of Risk: Low

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Carnell Tate (17) runs past Michigan Wolverines defensive back Caleb Anderson (13) and defensive end T.J. Guy (4) during the NCAA football game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich. on Nov. 29, 2025. Ohio State won 27-9. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tate is the flashiest player, and his speed isn’t electrifying, but he has great hands and is a savvy route runner. Those two qualities make him one of the safest prospects at the position. When a team, such as the Chiefs, is drafting within the top 10, the predominant focus is deciphering how high a player's ceiling is.

Yes, the 6-foot-2, 192-pound receiver's ceiling may be somewhat limited, but you know what you are going to get from him every Sunday. That has been absent from Kansas City's receiver corps in recent years. It would be a safe pick, but Tate would not be a bad consolation prize if the top edge rushers and other blue-chip players are off the board.

Jordyn Tyson's Level of Risk: Moderate

Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the second half at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

If health was not a concern with the Arizona State wide receiver, I would argue that he could be a top-five pick, and maybe that happens anyway. However, injuries have followed Tyson throughout his career. Rashee Rice has missed substantial time due to injuries and suspension, and Xavier Worthy also played through a significant injury last season. The Chiefs need to proceed with caution if they are considering Tyson with this selection.

Don't get me wrong, Tyson is an elite talent, and if you told me he was consistently healthy throughout his NFL career, I would say hands down, he is the best wide receiver in this class, no doubt about it.

Makai Lemon's Level of Risk: High and Not Worth it

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) catches a pass during the first half against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Lemon was incredibly productive last season, totaling 79 receptions for 1,156 yards and 11 touchdowns while averaging 14.6 yards per reception. However, the press conference at the scouting combine was bizarre, and according to NFL Draft Analyst Todd McShay, Lemon was not a great interview with the teams he spoke to.

"I got news for you, Makai Lemon's podium stuff was flat out weird," McShay explained. "Listen, it's the time of year when I take the gloves off. His interviews were not awesome. I talked to someone, a high-ranking executive in the league, and we were getting into a healthy discussion on all three of these receivers. I was like, 'Rank the interviews and where you are, in terms of what you're getting in the building.' Tate and Tyson nailed it. They were great."

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Southern California wideout Makai Lemon (WO29) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

That's all the anonymous executive said. McShay would elaborate more on what he heard from this individual about Lemon's interview process.

"Nothing horrible," McShay continued. "But, just a little bit of [BS], just got some stuff to him. Those are the comments I'm getting."

This is all I needed to hear to take Lemon completely out of consideration for the Chiefs. Character has been an issue for Kansas City in that position group, and Kansas City needs a stable pass-catching option it can trust throughout the season.