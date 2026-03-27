Trent McDuffie Trade Will End Up Deciding Strength of Chiefs Draft

Earlier this offseason, the Kansas City Chiefs traded two-time All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie to the Los Angeles Rams for a haul of draft picks.

That package included a 2026 first-round pick (No. 29), a 2026 fifth-round pick, a 2026 sixth-round pick, and a 2027 third-round pick. It has been well-documented that the Chiefs received 120 cents on the dollar, and the third-round pick in next year's draft was an extra bonus. That piece of the trade could prove to be a pivotal chess piece in the upcoming draft next month. Here is why that gained asset is something that people should be paying attention to.

Trading Up Could More Manageable

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Sitting at No. 9 , Kansas City may be on the outside looking in on landing one of the blue-chip players at a position of need. What if the Chiefs could move up three or four spots without giving up their second first-round pick (29th overall)?

Instead, general manager Brett Veach could include that 2027 third-round pick, in addition to No. 9 and another mid-round pick in this year's draft. When assessing the board and where specific teams sit, the most realistic trade partner is the Cleveland Browns.

Jul 26, 2024; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass as general manager Brett Veach watches in the background during training camp at Missouri Western State University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The Las Vegas Raiders are going to select quarterback Fernando Mendoza, the New York Jets are more likely to trade up later in the draft than move back, the Arizona Cardinals would require too much to move six spots back, and the Tennessee Titans and the New York Giants could already have their sights set on a specific player. That leaves the Browns, who could go several routes with their pick, and wouldn't mind adding more draft capital; moving back three spots won't prevent them from landing a difference-making player.

If David Bailey is still available at No. 6, the Chiefs could pull the trigger on a trade and eliminate the possibility of the Washington Commanders or New Orleans Saints drafting the star edge rusher at picks seven or eight.

2027 Draft is Robust

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) gets into position during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Next year's draft could be an all-time draft, as there are several generational talents expected to be featured in the class. A 2027 third-round pick could be as valuable as a 2026 second-round pick, based on the surplus of top-end players filling up the board.

Kansas City could very well hold onto that pick if it feels that it is too valuable a piece to give up. The only scenario I see that asset being utilized is if the Chiefs want to move up from No. 9 without trading the 29th pick.