Establishing Most Likely Options for Chiefs at No. 9

The Kansas City Chiefs' selection at No. 9 has been a polarizing discussion amongst draft analysts, as the team has a plethora of needs that still need to be addressed.

While the Chiefs prefer to be picking at the bottom of the first round , general manager Brett Veach, who spoke at the scouting combine last month, acknowledged that this could be an advantageous spot for the organization to add immense talent to the roster.

What Veach Said

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“Every year when we were picking 31, 32, I'd always say, ‘Man, if we were just at 24, 25, we'd be exactly where we want to be.’ And now that we're at 9, I'm like, ‘Man, if we were just at 4 or 5, we'd be exactly where we want to be.’ So, I think every GM kind of has that mindset where, unless you have the first pick, there's a certain element that you can't control," Veach said. "And you have to let the dominoes fall, if you will."

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“But we're excited. I mean, we don't want to be picking at 9 every year, but we're excited to add some young talent to this roster," Veach continued. "And I think even more excitingly, those second, third rounds, where I felt like in years past, Day 1 came and went and we'd come in there and there'd be five or six players, but you knew at 32 in Round 2, you wouldn't get them, either. So, it's not just the first round. I think we have an opportunity to really capitalize here and add a lot of talent throughout the course of the draft weekend.”

Most Likely Options

If I had to guess, Kansas City is most likely prioritizing a pass rusher at this spot, but if Arvell Reese, David Bailey, and Rueben Bain Jr. are all off the board by the time they are on the clock, the Chiefs will take the best receiver available.

Carnell Tate is the safest prospect at the position, while Jordyn Tyson possesses an elite ceiling, but his injury history is concerning. Makai Lemon should not be in consideration.

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) celebrates with wide receiver Carnell Tate (17) during the first half of the Big Ten Conference championship game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Dec. 6, 2025. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images